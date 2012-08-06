Olympics-Boxing-Brazil wait 42 years for a medal then two arrive

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 Brazilian Esquiva Falcao
Florentino guaranteed Brazil their first men's boxing medal
since 1968 with a dominant performance over Hungarian Zoltan
Harcsa on Monday which suggested he could win more than just a
bronze.
Florentino's 14-10 middleweight victory meant a semi-final
place and only a second medal in men's boxing for the
soccer-obsessed nation, who will host the Games in four years
time.
"I'm very, very proud to be the first to guarantee a medal
for Brazil here," Florentino told reporters through a
translator. "I'm very proud because I told my dad (I) was going
to take a medal home and now (I have)."
"I'm not here to win the bronze medal, I'm here to win the
gold medal and I am confident I will get the gold."
The middleweight's medal came a matter of hours after his
compatriot Adriana Araujo secured at least a bronze in the
women's lightweight category by reaching the last four.
But Brazilian fans will be confident of more than that after
Florentino easily produced the most eye-catching display of the
four middleweights to advance to the semi-finals.
His lightning quick hand-speed had Harcsa worried and after
the Hungarian felt the full force of some thunderous uppercuts
he chose to stand back, wary of Florentino's power.
The Brazilian led 6-2 after the first round and fought
within himself to edge over the line as he slowed down the pace
of his attack and preferred to throw more considered shots.
He will next face Briton Anthony Ogogo for a place in the
final after the home favourite took his bout against German
Stefan Hartel.
Roared on by a passionate crowd at the ExCel arena in south
east London, Ogogo was awarded the first round 5-2 despite the
exchanges between the cagey pair looking even. The Polish judge
gave the round 7-1 to the Briton.
Undeterred, Hartel continued to press and continually pushed
Ogogo back with his strong jab but was restricted after
sustaining an injury and the Briton came up with some fast
combinations to take the victory.
"In the first round I damaged my right hand, it had already
been broken before so that limited me," Hartel, who came into
the media area shaking his wrist in pain, told reporters.
"I feel that because of the crowd supporting Ogogo, the
judges may have favoured Ogogo."
The Briton accepted he had taken some punishment from the
German.
"I took a few rights hands so I might get a slap on the
wrists tomorrow," Ogogo told reporters before looking ahead to
his bout with Florentino.
"I'm boxing the Brazilian that beat me in the world
championships but I've got two good arms now so I'm looking
forward to doing battle with him," citing an injury as the
reason he lost their previous encounter.
In the other semi-final Uzbek Abbos Atoev will face Japanese
second seed Ryota Murata on Friday after they both scored 17-13
wins in their quarter-finals.
Murata produced a big 10-5 third round to come from behind
and take his contest, while Atoev beat Vijender Singh, which
left the Indian's corner complaining at what they felt was
another wrong decision.
The Indian team are still reeling from the International
Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA) decision to change the result
of welterweight Vikas Krishan's victory to a defeat by American
Errol Spence following a video review and were unhappy again.
"It's a mafia, mafia, mafia, no point complaining," India's
Cuban boxing coach Blas Fernandez shouted as he walked to the
dressing room.
(Additional reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Greg
Stutchbury)