UPDATE 2-Olympics-Boxing-Joshua golden comeback delights crowd

By Patrick Johnston and Padraic Halpin
LONDON, Aug 12 Britain's Anthony Joshua produced
a big comeback to beat Italian Olympic champion Roberto
Cammarelle to super-heavyweight gold on Sunday, capping an
impressive performance in the ring by the host nation.
Joshua, ten years Cammarelle's junior and heavily fancied
for gold before the final, came from three points down going
into the last round to win the final bout of the London Games on
the nerve-shredding countback rule.
The Italians opposed the decision, delaying the medal
ceremony, but their protest was denied to cheers from an arena
packed with partisan support wh o chanted, " J o shua, Joshua,
Joshua," as the big Briton finally collected his gold.
"He is an Olympic champion. Once again, there is no easy
fight in these Olympics and I pulled it out of the bag," Joshua
told reporters.
"It's not just me, it's for my fallen soldiers and the ones
that made it and we all drag each other along to the top. So to
Team GB, to the 10 of us - three girls and seven boys -
co ng ratulations."
Joshua's gold was a fitting end to Britain's best
p erformance in the O lympic r ing s ince 1908, as the men added two
golds, a silver and a bronze to the gold won by Nicola Adams in
the first women's finals on Thursday.
The hosts finished top of the boxing medals table.
The 22-year-old Britain, one of the tallest men in the
competition at 198 centimetres (six feet six inches), bossed the
early stages of the first round but Cammarelle landed five big
hooks in a row in the closing seconds to take a narrow lead.
Joshua, who came out of nowhere to win a silver medal at
last year's world championships, beating Cammarelle in the
process, seemed stunned as the second round began and the
32-year-old Italian continued to outfox the young Briton.
"HEART AND COURAGE"
But the Italian policeman, twice a world champion at the
heaviest weight in amateur boxing, was forced to try and hang on
after Joshua launched a torrent of big shots from all angles.
Joshua was able to run 100 metres in 11 seconds when he was
15 and his swift feet showed as, despite questionable defence,
he was just about able to level the contest before the 48-45 win
on countback brought the house down.
Cammarelle's corner screamed at the judges in disgust as
Joshua left the arena waving a British flag, having added to
Luke Campbell's gold on Saturday to match the two each won by
the men of the boxing strongholds of Cuba and Ukraine.
As he left the medal podium, Joshua hugged former world
professional heavyweight champion L ennox L ewis, who had advised
him to start throwing more jabs when the pair met at the boxing
arena earlier this week.
"The last round showed what heart and courage Joshua has,"
Britain's Lewis, a dual citizen who won Olympic gold for Canada
in 1988, said at ringside. "I don't see anything stopping him
right now."
Cammarelle said the score was unfair but magnanimously
applauded the crowd as he accepted his silver medal, alongside
losing semi-finalists Ivan Dychko of Kazakhstan and Magomedrasul
Medzhidov of Azerbaijan who received their bronzes.
"I feel I've lost even though I got a silver medal to go
along with the gold in Beijing and the bronze in Athens," the
Italian said.
(Editing by Matt Falloon)