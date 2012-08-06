Olympics-Boxing-'Is one of the judges Italian', furious coach asks

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 After Olympic champion Roberto
Cammarelle beat Mohammed Arjaoui by the tightest of margins on
Monday, the Moroccan's coach wanted to know one thing: was one
of the judges Italian?
Defeated fighters and coaches have groaned all week about
the scoring in tight contests and the International Boxing
Association (AIBA) has already sent two officials home and
suspended another for wrongdoing.
Cammarelle, fighting well below par, gave Arjaoui a chance
of winning his country's first medal of the Games and while he
probably did just edge it as the judges awarded him a 12-11 win,
Abdelhak Achik disagreed.
"The judges always get it wrong and we never win. As soon as
the fight starts, the judges are against us and they are always
against the Arabs," the coach, who flung his fighter's towel to
the ground in disgust when the result was announced, told
reporters through a translator.
"Only two Africans have qualified for the quarter-finals.
It's a bad advertisement. Is one of the judges Italian?"
Asked about the Moroccan's charges of a bias against Arab
fighters, a spokesman for AIBA told Reuters that such comment
did not merit a response.
AIBA also rejected a protest from the Moroccans before even
sending it for review.
There was no doubting the result of the fight two bouts
later when to the delight of a home crowd who waited patiently
until close to midnight, Anthony Joshua guaranteed Britain
another medal by reaching the semi-finals.
The big Londoner did it in style too, knocking China's Zhang
Zhilei flat on his back in the second round with a whopping
right hand that brought the packed house to their feet.
"That medal represents a journey, a lot of hard work, but it
hasn't stopped here," the world championship silver medallist
told reporters after signing autographs on his way out of the
arena.
"It is going to get tougher and I'm going to have to keep my
heads on my shoulders and try to change the colour of that
medal. I am going to walk away from these Olympics a new man."
It gets tougher in the form of third seeded Kazak Ivan
Dychko who eased past Simon Kean of Canada 20-6.
Earlier Azerbaijani world number one Magomedrasul Medzhidov
bashed his way out of a hole with a big third round against
Russian Magomed Omarov in a contest light on tricky footwork but
packing plenty of power.
"I knew it was going to be tough but we have a saying in
boxing - death or glory," Medzhidov, who next faces Italy's
Cammarelle, told reporters.
(Additional reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Greg
Stutchbury)