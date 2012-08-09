UPDATE 1-Olympics-Boxing-Briton Adams takes first women's gold

(Adds details)

* Adams wins first Olympic women's boxing gold

* First of three finals on Thursday

By Patrick Johnston

LONDON, Aug 9 Britain's Nicola Adams became the first woman to win an Olympic boxing title when she stormed her way past China's Ren Cancan to take the flyweight gold on Thursday.

Adams easily recorded a 16-7 win in the final at the ExCel arena in south east London over the three times world champion.

The Briton shadow boxed in each corner of the ring in delight after the fourth and final two minute round, all of which she dominated.

"I have just wanted this all my life, all this support has really made my day. I am just so happy and overwhelmed tonight," Adams told the BBC.

The noisy crowd, including British royalty in the form of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, roared in delight as Adams bossed the early exchanges to open up 4-2 lead after the first round.

Adams evaded the jabs of Ren to land clever shots and get in the face of her illustrious opponent, who had impressed at the Games with her ability to fight at a distance with her rangy jab.

Adams then landed a massive right hand halfway through the second round to dump Ren flat on her back on the canvas as she took a 9-4 lead.

The intensity unsettled Ren who tried to mix it with Adams rather than use the boxing artistry that had taken her to three world championships as the Briton easily closed out the contest, the first of three women's boxing finals on Thursday.

Losing semi-finalists Mary Kom of India and American Marlen Esparez took bronze.