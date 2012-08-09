UPDATE 2-Olympics-Boxing-Briton Adams takes first women's gold

* Adams wins first Olympic women's boxing gold
* First of three finals on Thursday
(Adds details)
By Patrick Johnston
LONDON, Aug 9 Britain's Nicola Adams became the
first woman to win an Olympic boxing title by bullying her way
to victory over China's number one seed Ren Cancan, taking the
flyweight gold on Thursday in front of a thrilled home crowd.
Adams easily recorded a 16-7 win in the final at the ExCel
arena in south east London as she dominated the three-times
world champion from start to finish, recording a rare knock down
in the second round.
The Briton shadow boxed in each corner of the ring with
delight after her name was read out as the winner following the
exciting four two minutes rounds.
"It is a dream come true. I am so happy and overwhelmed with
joy right now. I have wanted this all my life and I have done
it," a beaming Adams told reporters, who could not believe she
scored a knockdown.
"I didn't see that coming, but it happened. I was just
thinking of becoming Olympic champion. The feeling is absolutely
amazing."
The noisy crowd, including British royalty in the form of
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, roared in delight as Adams
dominated the early exchanges to open up 4-2 lead after the
first round.
Adams evaded the jabs of Ren to land clever shots and get in
the face of her opponent, who had impressed at the Games with
her ability to fight at a distance with her rangy jab.
Adams then landed a left followed by a massive right hand
halfway through the second round to dump Ren flat on her back on
the canvas to give the Briton a 9-4 lead at the bell.
The blow unsettled Ren who tried to mix it with Adams rather
than use the boxing artistry that had taken her to her world
titles and built her reputation as one of the finest women
boxers.
Adams continued to land shots in the third as she ducked her
way past Ren's weakening jab to land flurries of punches with
both hands to take the third 5-1 and a 14-5 lead.
Ren looked out of ideas in the final round as Adams stayed
out of trouble to ease to victory in a country where women could
not get a licence to box 15 years ago.
Ren was not downbeat following the loss, embracing the
historic moment for the sport.
"I am very happy," she told reporters. "It was a very
special moment."
Losing semi-finalists Mary Kom of India and American Marlen
Esparez took bronze.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; editing by Toby Davis/Greg
Stutchbury)