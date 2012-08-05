UPDATE 2-Olympics-Boxing-Women make momentous Olympic debut

* Enthusiastic crowd show women welcome at Games
* Russia's Savelyeva wins first women's Olympic bout
* Pioneer women's fighter Kom in tears as day finally comes
By Padraic Halpin
LONDON, Aug 5 Russia's Elena Savelyeva won the
first ever women's Olympic boxing bout on Sunday, bringing an
end to the last all-male sport at the Games in front of packed
crowd that quickly warmed to their presence in the ring.
Rejected in the past because of a perceived lack of global
interest, women boxers were given a hearty welcome in London
when Savelyeva and North Korea's Kim Hye-song were
enthusiastically clapped into the ring for the first of Sunday's
12 fights.
After throwing the first punch, the most anticipated of the
London Games so far, world amateur championship bronze medallist
Savelyeva was acutely aware afterwards of just how momentous her
12-9 victory was.
"It was pleasure to make history. I tried to show my pride,
it was an amazing thing to do," said Savelyeva, who became a
boxer after a trainer at her self-defence class recommended she
give it a try.
"It's a normal thing in Russia, there is no discrimination
against female boxers. There was no pressure."
The flyweight was rarely troubled but failed to land the
kind of devastating blow needed to energise a crowd noticeably
quieter than they have been for the men all week.
However Venezuela's Karlha Magliocco, whom Savelyeva now
faces in the quarter-finals, got the crowd excited a bout later,
and the arena was as noisy as it has been at the Games so far
when India's five-time world champion Mary Kom entered the fray.
After winning a bout as fearsome as any of the men's fights
over the first eight days, Kom, one of the pioneers of women's
boxing, was close to tears as her 19-14 victory was announced,
hugging Karolina Michalczuk of Poland as the pair left the ring.
Kom, the face of the long campaign to get women's boxing
into the Olympics, was unable to hold back the tears after the
fight, wiping them away as she told reporter of her long battle
to get to this moment.
"I have been boxing for 12 years, I have been trying to play
in the Olympic Games," mother-of-two Kom said.
"Today is very emotional, today is my twins' birthday, their
fifth birthday, and I can't celebrate their birthday but I am
fighting in the ring and winning, that will be a gift for them.
International Boxing Association's (AIBA) president Wu
Ching-kuo, who said last week that he hoped more women will box
at the Games in four years time, said he was proud to watch them
finally join the Olympics.
"I am very proud today to witness the first women boxers
taking in an Olympic ring. It is an historical moment, not only
for AIBA, but for the Olympic Movement in general," Wu said in a
statement.
"We have put a lot of effort into making this happen and now
we are very excited to see that our dream has become a reality."
