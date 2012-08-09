Olympics-Irish town in rapture as boxer brings home gold

| BRAY, Ireland
BRAY, Ireland Aug 9 Thousands of fans erupted
with joy in the seaside town of Bray as their local hero Katie
Taylor was crowned boxing lightweight champion in London's ExCel
Centre, bringing home Ireland's first Olympic gold medal for 16
years.
"I'm thrilled. It's the best thing that's ever happened
here," said Martin Tuyley, 43-year-old chef, as confetti was
blasted into the sky.
"They'll be on the streets singing tonight."
An estimated 5,000 people gathered on a soccer pitch, a
stone's throw from Taylor's home in Ballywaltrim, a suburb of
Bray and at the foot of the Little Sugar Loaf mountain.
"She's amazing, she's an inspiration to the young people,
she has the whole package," said Colette Slocum, 48, a Bray
housewife. "We're so delighted, we're all a little teary," she
added, standing close to an ice-cream van, metres away from one
of the large TV screens set up in the town.
Relatively unknown outside of Ireland, Taylor's face has
dominated the front pages of Irish newspapers in recent months
with all hopes of a gold medal resting on her shoulders.
"She has won the hearts and minds of the Irish people who
admire her greatly and love her to bits," said Prime Minister
Enda Kenny, congratulating the athlete on her gold medal win.
Her gutsy performances in the ring, calm demeanour and
dedication to winning a gold medal have won her many plaudits
and fans across her homeland.
"She's a great character for Ireland, she's a great
ambassador for all sport," said Tadhg Murnane, 30, who had
driven from Cork to watch the match live in Bray.
"It's more than being a boxer or a fighter, she's an awesome
athlete," he said, describing Thursday's bout as "a piece of
history".
The four-time amateur world champion was a pioneer who had
brought a whole new respectability to the sport, said Ita
McGarry, 68, who walked to the big screens after catching a bus
from the town centre.
"People with money have hockey and tennis. For boxing to
become acceptable is really good," she added.
Children waved flags from the shoulders of their parents in
the crowd and her victory was celebrated with a thunderous roar,
after a nail-biting few seconds before her win was confirmed.
Many had flocked from Dublin on the train to Bray, and its
streets will be filled again on Monday evening when the town
will welcome home the boxer with a ceremony and firework display
on the seafront.
"We're just so proud of her ... it's the sense of an Irish
girl following her dream," said Jean Hickey, 41, who travelled
with her family from North Dublin. "It's a lovely story to
follow."
(editing by Michael Holden)