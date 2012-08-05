Olympics-Boxing-Arab Spring knocks out Tunisian's hopes

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 Tunisian fighter Rim Jouini fought
through barriers and prejudice to get women's boxing into the
Olympics only for the Arab Spring uprising to derail her hopes
of a gold medal.
The 31-year-old lightweight fell to a 15-10 defeat by New
Zealander Alexis Pritchard on Sunday in one of 12 bouts that
brought an end to the last all-male sport at the Games.
After the long wait to compete at an Olympics, a first round
loss was bitterly disappoiting for the Tunsian, who blamed the
lost training time when Tunisia became the birthplace of the
Arab Spring revolts at the end of 2010.
As her future competitors in London geared all their pad
work and sparring to competing at the Olympics, Jouini could do
nothing as waves of protests engulfed her country.
"It was very hard," Jouini told reporters through a
translator. "I stopped for five months. The preparation was a
very short period and all these boxers prepared longer. Thank
God the country is now stable and next time I will hopefully be
in Rio (at the 2016 Games) with far more practice.
"I'm proud to represent my country and I would have liked to
have won and to make all the Tunisian people proud of me and
happy but unfortunately I wasn't successful. Hopefully Maroua
will do it."
Maroua Rahali is Tunisia's other women's boxing hope at the
Olympics and she will step into the ring on Monday against five
times world champion Mary Kom of India in the flyweights.
Jouini said the support for the duo back home had been
encouraging, but only after she won bronze at the 2010 world
championships.
"In the beginning I had a few problems as it was considered
a man's sport in Tunisia. But I won the bronze medal and women
have got a place in Tunisia and they are supporting women," she
said.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston)