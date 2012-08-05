Olympic-Boxing-Momentous day leaves distraught American empty

LONDON Aug 5 Women boxers brought an end to the last all-male sport at the Olympics when they fought for the first time on Sunday, but for some the momentous occasion meant nothing in defeat.

While some wept after their fight as they recounted the long battle it took to get to an Olympic Games, American Quanitta Underwood, distraught and stoney-faced after her challenge ended after just eight minutes, was unmoved.

"History doesn't mean anything to me, the gold medal meant more," Underwood, close to tears, told reporters.

"I don't think just being part of history enough. I gave away half my life for this and it doesn't feel like the reward of being here is enough."

"I don't look at this journey and being an Olympian as great. I think bringing back home a medal would have been great. Probably later on I'll say 'hey, I did a good' but I'll always say I could have done more."

Underwood had a tougher journey than most to get to the London Games. Six months ago the 28-year-old pipefitter from Seattle revealed she and her sister had been abused by their father for years as children.

After losing her lightweight first round bout 21-13 to Natasha Jonas of Britain, the five-time U.S champion said her time in boxing had come to an end.

"I waited until 2012 for the Olympics. In 2008 I said 'hey, I can wait another four years' but it time for me to start a new journey in my life." (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)