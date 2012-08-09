REFILE-UPDATE 2-Olympics-Boxing-Silky Shields storms to gold and fame

(Refiles to add dropped word in first para)
By Patrick Johnston
LONDON, Aug 9 American teenager Claressa Shields
crowned her rags to riches story in emphatic style on Thursday
by outfoxing and outgunning experienced Russian Nadezda
Torlopova to win the first women's Olympic boxing middleweight
gold.
The 17-year-old from the tough streets of Flint, Michigan,
known for one of the worst murder rates in America, overcame a
height disadvantage to claim the country's only gold medal in
the boxing ring, outdoing her nine male counterparts who all
failed to reach the semi-finals.
Shields nodded her head in confidence before the 19-12
result was announced, which brought a huge smile as she hugged
her corner before dancing out of the 10,000 capacity arena.
"It feels great and unbelievable, I don't know if this is
real right now. I'm surprised I didn't cry," the beaming Shields
told reporters.
"This is something I wanted for a long time, even when my
life wasn't going alright, I always wanted a gold medal. I just
kept working towards it, people were saying I couldn't do it,
I'm too young. I proved them all wrong.
"It's always dedicated to Flint."
She follows in the footsteps of great American boxers like
Muhammad Ali, George Foreman and Joe Frazier in winning Olympic
gold in a stylish manner that is sure to attract the attention
of professional promoters and Hollywood directors keen to tell
her tale.
"I don't know what's going to happen, I'll just go wherever
the wind blows me. I know I'm about to have a lot of publicity,
I'm going in the history books."
Shields said she would wear her gold medal everyday for a
year and on the evidence of Thursday's display it would not slow
her down one bit if she wore it in the ring.
Following a cagey opening round, Shields broke open a big
lead after a strong second round where she utilised her hand
speed to land a number of scoring blows in the tight exchanges
with her bigger opponent.
The power of her punches sapped the 33-year-old Torlopova,
almost twice as old as Shields, as well as scored with the
judges and the 10-7 lead at the end of the second round was
never going to be overhauled.
"After the second round when they announced that I was three
points down I knew that that was it, Torlopova told reporters.
"Something was lacking. Most probably speed."
The pace of Torlopova's footwork was the first to go and she
became a sitting duck for the hungry Shields, who talked all
week of claiming 'her gold'.
The Russian took more punishment in the third round as
Shields landed with a couple of big straight lefts to take a
15-10 lead against the second seed.
The fourth and final two minute round summed up the
American's dominance as she ducked and dived from a standing
position to elude several big swings from Torlopova, bringing
cheers from the crowd.
"When I showed her I had a little bit of power, she just
stepped off a bit," Shields said before going on to explain the
difficulties she faced in getting to the top and joining Briton
Nicola Adams and Ireland's Katie Taylor in becoming the first
women's Olympic boxing champions.
"I worked really hard for this medal. I can't explain all
that I went through to get this medal, all of the pain, all of
the people that I had to deal with and just life period.
"Whenever someone doubts me, that just pushes me harder."
Shields and Torlopova, who announced her retirement after
the bout, were joined on the podium by losing semi-finalists Li
Jinzi of China and Kazak Marina Volnova who both took bronze.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)