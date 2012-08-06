Olympics-Boxing-Shields bring new twist to classic script

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 It is the Hollywood-styled boxing
tale begging for a cinematic release.
A young fighter growing up in Flint, Michigan, which
according to a 2011 FBI report are some of the most dangerous
streets in America, finds purpose and success in the ring.
But this 'Rocky' story comes with a twist.
The boxer is Claressa Shields, a brash 17-year-old high
school student, not a journeyman underdog and the ring is an
Olympic one in London where for the first time women will fight
for a gold medal.
The rest of the script, however, rings with familiarity.
A Rust Belt relic beaten down by the collapse of the auto
industry, Flint had the second-highest murder rate in the United
States and the highest rates of aggravated assault, burglary and
arson in 2011.
Few in the city have been left untouched by the violence and
the headlines seldom bring good news.
Until Monday. When Shields put away Sweden's twice-former
world champion Anna Laurell with a ferocious fourth round flurry
to take another step towards what she constantly refers to as
"My gold medal".
"I box for a lot of reasons," said Shields. "To show you can
come from a real small city where you're not really acknowledged
and you can become something.
"I fight because I feel it is the best thing I am good at
winning at. I want to win I want to be successful.
"I've lost so many of my friends...the last two summers, I
had a total of four friends (killed) I was never able to go to
their funerals. Gun violence," sighed Shields with a shrug.
"Anthony Ivy was a friend of mine, he was in that seven day
shooting up in Flint, seven days, seven murders he was in that.
"There's nothing I can do about it. I just pray to God to
protect my family to protect my friends and I pray for Flint
especially."
SPORTING CREDIBILITY
The New Yorker, Time, Sports Illustrated and a line of
television crews and interviewers beat a path to Flint during
the buildup to the London Games to get an audience with the
fighter they believe is going to put women's boxing on the
sporting map.
It is something that Laila Ali, Jaqui Frazier, and Freeda
Foreman, the daughters of three former-heavyweight greats were
unable to do in the professional ranks, but the Olympic stage
lends women's boxing credibility and it will be up to the
charismatic Shields to help sell it to a skeptic public.
The teenager may also leave London as the savior of a
crumbling U.S. boxing programme.
Americans have won more boxing gold than any nation but have
seen their production in the ring reduced to a single bronze in
Beijing and for the first time could face the humiliation of
leaving an Olympics without a man reaching the medal podium.
Cast from the same showman's mould as Ali, Shields exudes a
brash, cockiness and a 27-1 record to back up her talk.
Quick and powerful, U.S. coaches describe the teenager as a
throwback, her raw aggression more reminiscent of professional
boxing than amateur.
"She has some bad intentions in her punches," said U.S.
coach Charles Leverette. "If she lands it clean someone is going
somewhere. She gives everything she has in the ring."
Shields' father, who served a seven year prison term for
breaking and entering, encouraged his daughter to pursue boxing
after he was released.
Clarence Shields was not in London on Monday but continues
to inspire his daughter with little stories like one he told her
before her opening bout.
"My dad loves that I box, I talk to him every day," said
Shields.
"He tells me these little stories like, do you remember when
you were little and I took you to the store to get a bicycle and
a girl took the bicycle from you and you were too little to
fight her.
"Well, that's the girl you're fighting that girl tonight.
You're big enough now to beat her you better go get your bicycle
back.
"Ain't nobody taking nothing from me."
