INTERVIEW-Olympics-Boxing-Worst U.S. team ever, says champ Toney

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 8 The much touted American men's
boxing team that exited the Olympics without a medal for the
first time were 'garbage' and not worth watching, multiple
weight world champion James Toney told Reuters.
The much vaunted nine men from America were expected to
right the wrongs of the Beijing Games where they took home just
one bronze, their worst Olympic performance, but failed to live
up to the hype in London.
Toney, who won world titles at middleweight, super
middleweight and cruiserweight and now holds the IBU heavyweight
title, was not impressed by his compatriots.
"Worst team ever. B-Class," the 43-year-old told Reuters in
a telephone interview.
"They weren't worth watching, every single one of them was
garbage."
Flyweight Rau'shee Warren lost his opening bout for the
third consecutive Olympics and said he was heading for the
professional ranks. Teenage bantamweight Jose Diaz and
lightweight Jose Ramirez are other members of the London team
who are ditching the amateurs for the lure of money and fame.
Welterweight Errol Spence, the last man to fall in the
biggest U.S. boxing team to compete in an Olympics, said he
wanted previous medallists to come back and help for the 2016
Games.
Toney offered his services for a role within the coaching
set-up to help add to their record 48 golds but expected it
would be rejected.
"James Toney is too controversial. I'm the last old school
fighter. I would clean the house out," Toney, who has a
professional record of 74 wins, seven losses and three draws,
said.
With that avenue likely to be closed off, the American known
as 'lights out' is instead trying to sort out his next fight.
After a bout with Poland's IBF world champion Tomasz Adamek
was called off, Toney is targeting a fight with undefeated
Briton Tyson Fury, who also represents Ireland.
Fury picked up the WBO intercontinental title with a
knockout victory over Toney's compatriot Vinny Maddalone in
England last month to extend his record to 19-0.
That led to talk of a fight with one of the two Klitschko
brothers who hold all the main heavyweight belts, however, Toney
believed he would be a better opponent for the lanky Fury.
"I would love to fight Tyson Fury. I would travel to England
and knock him out."
"I have five years left, I'm in the best shape I have been
in 10 years, passed every medical. Look at my record, beaten 10
world champions. Vinny Maddalone was a C-class fighter, lets get
it on."
While Toney says he will wait and see whether or not Fury
will give him a shot, he has a better idea of how to find out
who is the best fighter in the heavyweight division.
"We can have a world championship, Olympics style. We can
have it in a great city like London, all throw our belts in and
see who is best.
"Then after I win I can treat myself to a suit from (one of
the famed English tailors on) Savile Row."
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston)