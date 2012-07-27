Olympics-Boxing-Draw throws up tasty early clashes

| LONDON, July 27
LONDON, July 27 The always controversial draw
for the Olympic boxing tournament was praised on Friday for its
fairness as the limited number of seeds ensured a number of
mouthwatering bouts in the opening rounds.
International Boxing Association (AIBA) president Wu
Ching-Kuo said there could be no complaints about the draw,
involving 250 men in 10 weight categories and for the first time
36 women in three, in his opening comments before the two hour
procedure.
"Always in the past the draw has been criticised for not
being transparent, now everything is transparent," the Taiwanese
told teams.
"I'm sure you will be satisfied with this process of
official draw."
The women's flyweight category was the first to be
conducted, with China's world champion Cancan Ren named number
one seed, Britain's Nicola Adams named second seed and the
remaining 10 boxers drawn randomly.
The lottery led to Cancan, who received a first-round bye,
facing a likely bout with 2010 world champion Elena Savelyeva of
Russia in the second round.
It appeared even tougher for the women's lightweight world
champion, Katie Taylor of Ireland.
Ireland's best hope of a gold medal in London also received
a bye and is guaranteed to face a highly regarded opponent in
the second round when she takes on the winner of Britain's
Natasha Jonas and American Queen Underwood.
"The draw has not been kind, but it has not been kind to all
the other girls. No one wants to be in Katie's end of the draw,"
Taylor's father and coach Peter told reporters.
"Katie is prepared to box anyone, we don't mind who we are
boxing. At the end of the day she is a four-times world champion
because she has beaten everybody before."
In the men's categories, four seeds were named in the
different weight categories but the tough looking bouts
continued.
At light-welterweight, Brazil's reigning world champion
Everton Lopes has a bye but then is likely to face 2009 champion
Rosniel Iglesias Sotolongo.
At light-heavyweight respected duo Damien Hooper of
Australia and American Marcus Browne clash in the first round.
The boxing starts at the Excel on Saturday with American
Joseph Diaz Jr taking on Ukraine's Pavlo Ishchenko in the first
of 12 men's bantamweight clashes which will be followed by a
dozen men's middleweight bouts.
Women's boxing makes its eagerly anticipated Olympic debut
on Aug. 5.
(Editing by Alison Williams)