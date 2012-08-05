Olympics-Boxing-India launch CAS protest over changed decision

MUMBAI Aug 5 India have complained to the Court
of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after an Olympic victory by
welterweight boxer Vikas Krishan was overturned, costing him a
place in the quarter-finals.
World amateur bronze medallist Krishan originally won the
bout against Errol Spence 13-11 but, after reviewing video
footage, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) declared
the American the winner.
"We have submitted a preliminary complaint in writing to the
CAS," the Indian team's acting chef de mission PKM Raja said in
a statement.
"A counter appeal submitted by India to AIBA was not
accepted by them on the grounds that their jury had already
reviewed the bout and given their decision.
"India's stance was that the fouls committed by Errol Spence
in round two and three were not considered by AIBA."
The AIBA overturned the original result after their
competition jury found Spence should have been awarded four
additional points for fouls committed by the Indian.
India have been vocal against the judging in London and the
country's light-welterweight boxer Manoj Kumar accused them of
"cheating" after he lost Saturday night's bout against Briton
Thomas Stalker.
The Indian team also protested against the controversial
opening-round defeat suffered by light-heavyweight Sumit Sangwan
against Brazilian Yamaguchi Falcao but AIBA rejected it.
Boxing's governing body dismissed two officials this week
for wrongdoing.
