Olympics-Boxing-Swedish study highlights risk of concussion

GOTHENBURG, July 26 Olympic boxers risk fighting
while still suffering the effects of concussion as they strive
to win medals at the London Games, according to research carried
out in Sweden by a doctor and former boxer.
Sanna Neselius, of Gothenburg's Sahlgrenska hospital, told
Reuters how tests had shown that, despite showing no symptoms,
many amateur boxers were returning to the ring before full
recovery.
A former amateur and professional in the female version of
the sport, Neselius said spinal fluid was extracted from each of
the boxers one to six days after their last fight. The test was
then repeated two weeks later.
"What we found was that 80 percent of the boxers had high
levels of certain proteins in their spinal fluid, which means
that they have got small amounts of damage to the brain, which
we call concussion," she said.
"After the rest period most of them had normalized, but 20
percent still had elevated concentrations."
Amateur boxers like Salomo Ntuve, a Swedish Olympic prospect
pounding a punchbag in a suburban gym while his brother looked
on, will have to take part in up to six fights in two weeks in
order to win a medal.
That allows lttle time for rest or recovery, but the
23-year-old shrugged off the risk.
"It's not like you're fighting every day. If I'm fighting
today, tomorrow I relax and then the day after I'm fighting
again," he said in a break to his routine at the Angered Boxing
Club.
"It's enough. I have been boxing for nine years, I can
recover after one day," said Ntuve, whose family came from
Tanzania.
Beaten semi-finalists in the Olympic ring are assured of
bronze medals, and amateurs also wear headguards which reduce
the risk of brain trauma.
Fights are shorter than the professional sport, where many
retired boxers suffer from diseases and conditions related to
head blows received during their careers.
Ntuve said he was well aware of the dangers of boxing but
they did not bother him - although they did worry his family,
which in turn made him uneasy.
"Almost every sport is dangerous. Boxing is dangerous
because people think it's dangerous, but it's not so dangerous,"
he declared.
"Of course my mom gets worried, of course my dad gets
worried when they see me fighting, that's why I don't want them
to come to the Olympics. If they worry, I'm going to be worried
too."
Ntuve said he had never felt concussed and never been
knocked out in his amateur career but was resigned to it
happening at some point in the future.
"I tell myself if I continue to box, I will get knocked out
some day, but I don't want that day to come. It's a part of
boxing to be knocked out, but I'm just worried about not
losing," he said.
Asked how he prepared mentally to protect himself with so
many fights in such a short time, Ntuve laughed.
"Prepare mentally? I prepare mentally to kick his ass, that
guy in the other corner. Just go inside and win, that's the most
important thing for me," he said.
Neselius said the long-term effects of the sort of minor
brain damage suffered by Olympic boxers were as yet unclear.
"What we do know is that early studies have not been able to
show (long-term damage), but we have to learn more. It will be
interesting to follow this group and see what will happen in the
long term, what will happen with the people who had elevated
concentrations," she said.
Ntuve's immediate focus was on the London Games but he
intended to fight on afterwards regardless of the risks
involved.
"I will keep boxing. It's my thing - people know me as a
boxer," he said.
(Editing by John Mehaffey/Alan Baldwin)