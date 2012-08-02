UPDATE 1-Olympics-Boxing-Judges under fire amid "fix" claims

* Disqualified Iranian heavyweight calls result a fix
* Japanese fighter loss overturned after appeal
* Referee fails to stop fight even after six knock downs
(Updates after Japanese fighter wins appeal)
By Padraic Halpin
LONDON, Aug 1 Olympic judges and referees came
under fire on Wednesday with one fighter accusing them of "a
fix", another successfully appealing a loss and even boxing
great Lennox Lewis questioning some of their calls.
Iran's Ali Mazaheri cried foul when the heavyweight was
disqualified after being warned three times for persistent
holding against Cuban Jose Larduet Gomez despite leading by two
points going into the second round.
"It was a fix. I could have got a bronze easily if it hadn't
been for that," an irate Mazaheri, who walked out of the ring
before the decision was officially announced, told reporters
through a translator.
"In my previous fights I had done really well. It was a set
up."
The International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA)
responded to Mazaheri's allegations in an email to Reuters,
saying: "The Iranian boxer received three warnings during his
bout.
"According to Rule 12.2.1 of the AIBA Technical &
Competition Rules, 'only three warnings may be given to the same
boxer in one contest. The third warning brings automatic
disqualification'."
Two bouts earlier, Japan's bantamweight Satoshi Shimizu,
trailing by seven points going into the last round against
Magomed Abdulhamidov, knocked the Azerbaijani down six times,
the first of which he struggled to get up from.
The judges scored the round 10-10, handing Shimizu two extra
points for a warning against Abdulhamidov, who propped himself
up against the top rope as the referee raised his hand in
victory.
The 25-year-old fighter was helped out of the ring by his
trainer and Shimizu's team appealed the outcome.
The Japanese boxer's team leader Masamori Yamane accused the
referee of trying to support Abdulhamidov by attempting to fix
his headgear.
After deliberating for over an hour, AIBA said that under
its rules, the referee should have given the Azerbaijani fighter
"at least" three standing counts which would have resulted in
the contest being stopped.
They, therefore, overturned the result, handing victory to
Shimizu, who was staggered by the original decision hours
earlier.
"I was shocked about the result. He fell down so many times.
Why didn't I win? I don't understand," Shimizu told reporters,
adding he thought the referee should have stopped the fight with
Abdulhamidov obviously groggy in the final round.
"This is the second Olympics I have attended and even in
Beijing I wasn't happy about the judgement, so I don't know what
to do about that. I am really not happy about that."
AIBA officials will consider on Thursday whether to sanction
the referee in Shimizu's bout, the association said in a
statement.
In December last year, an AIBA-appointed investigation
committee dismissed allegations that Azerbaijan was promised two
boxing gold medals the London Olympics in exchange for a
$10-million loan to the sport's ruling body.
In a statement released at the time, the Special
Investigation Committee (SIC) said the report aired on Sept. 23
on the British broadcaster the BBC's Newsnight programme was
"groundless and unsupported by any credible evidence".
Before sitting down to commentate on the session for British
radio, former world heavyweight champion Lewis said he was
impressed by the talent on show but had concerns about the
judging.
"What I'm concerned about is probably the judging. You never
know who is going to win until the end of the fight," said
Britain's Lewis, a dual citizen who won gold for Canada in 1988.
(Editing by Alison Wildey and John O'Brien)