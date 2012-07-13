Olympics-Kenya's boxing hopeful punches hole in stereotype

* Women's boxing included for first time since 1904
* Kenya's Andiego handed a wild card for London Games
By Richard Lough and Njuwa Maina
NAIROBI, July 13 Elizabeth Andiego grew up in
Nairobi's badlands. When she turned up at a boxing training
session in the Kenyan capital in 2007 the coach thought she
would bail out of a sport still widely seen in the east African
country as for men only.
Five years on, Andiego is London-bound after getting a wild
card for the Olympic Games. , Andiego packs a powerful punch and
has a fistful of weeks to quicken her footwork.
"The coach thought I was joking around. So he said: 'If you
really want to train, come and train, I won't stop you,'"
Andiego told Reuters after a punishing training session.
"He thought I would just be there two days and then I would
be gone. But I kept on training."
Andiego, 25, trains with four male boxers in a rundown
gymnasium in the Chinese-built Moi International Sports Centre
that lies neglected on the city's northern outskirts.
In a grubby boxing ring she spars with the team's coach
Patrick Waweru while the men shadow box against the stop-watch.
Waweru spits out the combinations as Andiego's hands fly.
Beads of sweat sting her eyes as she pummels Waweru's pads.
"Pah-pah, pah-pah-pah out, pah-pah, pah-pah-pah out," Waweru
says, urging her to keep her hands high and goading her with
slaps to the legs to move her feet faster.
In May, Andiego returned dejected from the London qualifiers
held in Beijing after failing to win a win a place.
'SPARKS IN THE RING'
"I thought my dreams were over when I came back from China
and I had lost. From there onwards my morale was down. I didn't
think I had an upcoming tournament," she said.
The judges in Beijing, however, had seen enough.
"Now I am working hard to improve my endurance and speed.
Getting that chance to represent in the Olympics is my greatest
achievement so far."
Women's boxing was a relative unknown in Kenya until a
single-mother, Conjestina Achieng, nicknamed "Hands of Stone",
set the ring alight in the mid 2000s, becoming the first African
woman to hold an international title.
Kenyan boxers have not stood on the Olympic podium since
Robert Wangila Napunyi won gold in the men's welterweight
category 1988. His compatriot Chris Sande picked up a bronze in
the middleweight class at the same Games in Seoul.
Looking to end the drought with Andiego will be 27-year-old
flyweight Benson Gicharu, who darts terrier-like around the
ring.
"I believe in myself and I believe in God. I think my boxing
prowess is a gift from God, and it even says so on my gown,"
Gicharu said.
However, government support for training facilities and
equipment is limited.
John Kameta, who heads Kenya's Amateur Boxing Association,
says Kenyan boxing is strapped for cash and wants corporate
sponsors to inject money into the sport.
"I'm telling you there are going to be sparks in the ring
when (the boxers) see that they are earning something," Kameta
said.
Asked about Kenya's medal prospects, Kameta said: "That boy
is sharp," referring to Gicharu. "That girl is good, I'm sure
she's going to shock the world."
(Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by George Obulutsa/Peter
Rutherford)