Olympics-Boxing-NBC asked to cease ringside commentary

LONDON Aug 10 Olympic boxing's governing body
said it had asked American broadcaster NBC to cease its ringside
commentary at the London boxing arena on Friday because they
were disrupting officials.
NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp, was the only
broadcaster allowed to commentate from the ringside floor and
the International Boxing Association (AIBA) said it had offered
the team a space with the other media but that they decided to
leave instead.
"NBC commentators were offered a booth in the media tribune
like other broadcasters because they were very disturbing for
AIBA officials - even during bouts they were not broadcasting -
being located at the edge of the Field of Play," an AIBA
spokesman said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
"They claimed that since no boxers from the USA were still
in the running, they didn't want to stay anyway."
