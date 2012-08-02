UPDATE 2-Olympics-Boxing-Britain's Ogogo shocks favourite

(Adds Ukrainian statement, Hungarian complaint)
By Padraic Halpin
LONDON Aug 2 British middleweight Anthony Ogogo
caused the first big boxing shock of the Olympics on Thursday,
upsetting gold medal favourite Evhen Khytrov in front of a
vociferous crowd that included Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince
Philip.
Ogogo, whose hopes of making it to his first Olympics were
nearly ruined by a serious shoulder injury last year, became the
first Briton to reach the quarter-finals after he beat the
Ukrainian world amateur champion by the tightest of margins.
World number one Khytrov came back from two points down in
the first round to level at 18-18 at the end of the bout and
after the pair could still not be separated when the judges'
individual scores were totted up to show 52-52, they were each
asked to call a winner.
After an anxious three minute wait, the longest for a
decision at the Games so far, the 23-year-old Briton was deemed
the winner and fell to his knees before leaping around the ring
and beating his chest to the delight of a packed house.
The Ukrainian team, shocked at losing the top seed, lodged
an appeal which the International Boxing Association (AIBA) said
did not mention any specific motivation and was rejected.
To add to the confusion, the official draw sheet showed the
scores of three judges which when added up, scored the fight
53-52 in Khytrov's favour.
"Nobody thought I was going to win that fight apart from me,
my team and my family. I don't think even the rest of my team
mates thought I was going to win it," Ogogo, who landed some big
early right hand shots before surviving two standing counts,
Ogogo told reporters.
"I just believed in myself and that's all you have to do. I
want to inspire people, that's what the Olympics is all about
for me."
The Ukrianian Olympic Committee told Reuters they were
considering tkaing their case to the Court of Arbitration for
Sport, pointing to the fact that the scorecard was carrying a
score in favour of their fighter.
However a spokesman for AIBA said there was no mistake in
the final score and that the system only showed selected scores
and that when a bout is tied, the calculations are made based on
the complete individual scores.
AIBA later released all the judges scores for each round and
the countback to explain how they reached the tie, the first
time, it said, that individual judges' scores have been
published in full.
Remarkably a flyweight bout between Han Soon-chul of South
Korea and Hungary's Vazgen Safaryants also finished level after
all three rounds and a subsequent countback. A cornerman for
Safaryants said they would complain after the Korean was awarded
the win.
SICK MOTHER
Only six weeks ago, Ogogo had to put his preparations for
the Olympics to one side when his mother Teresa suffered a brain
haemorrhage. She was still too ill in hospital to watch her
son's first fight on Saturday.
Ogogo, who is now just one fight away from a guaranteed
medal, said he deserved the victory after everything he has been
through
"It's so much sweeter but that's what got me over the finish
line," he said. The British fighter next faces Stefan Hartel of
Germany on Monday.
Earlier the crowd were treated to a boxing masterclass by
Khytrov's team mate Vasyl Lomachenko, who won featherweight gold
at the Beijing Games.
The Ukrainian showed exactly why he is overwhelming
favourite for men's lightweight gold, barely moving out of first
gear in an effortless yet brilliantly impressive 15-3 victory
over Wellington Arias Romero of the Dominican Republic.
(Additional reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Greg
Stutchbury and Justin Palmer)