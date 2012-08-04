Olympics-Boxing-U.S. handed lifeline as Spence defeat overturned

LONDON Aug 4 Boxing officials decided to
overturn Errol Spence's defeat on Friday, handing the United
States a lifeline after the original result seemed to cap the
worst-ever Olympic showing by their men's team.
Spence originally lost his second-round welterweight bout to
world amateur bronze medallist Krishan Vikas of India 13-11,
meaning all nine American fighters had been eliminated.
However, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) said in
a statement that after reviewing video footage its competition
jury found Spence should have been awarded four additional
points for fouls committed by the Indian.
That means the U.S. men's team still have a chance of
bettering the solitary bronze medal they won at the Beijing
Games four years ago.
