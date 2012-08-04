版本:
Olympics-Boxing-U.S. handed lifeline as Spence defeat overturned

LONDON Aug 4 Boxing officials decided to overturn Errol Spence's defeat on Friday, handing the United States a lifeline after the original result seemed to cap the worst-ever Olympic showing by their men's team.

Spence originally lost his second-round welterweight bout to world amateur bronze medallist Krishan Vikas of India 13-11, meaning all nine American fighters had been eliminated.

However, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) said in a statement that after reviewing video footage its competition jury found Spence should have been awarded four additional points for fouls committed by the Indian.

That means the U.S. men's team still have a chance of bettering the solitary bronze medal they won at the Beijing Games four years ago. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Tony Jimenez)

