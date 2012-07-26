Olympics-Boxing-Hard work not luck will earn gold for U.S. flyweight

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 Third time lucky is not a phrase
that sits well with straight talking flyweight boxer Rau'shee
Warren who is adamant that only his hard work will deliver gold
in his final Olympics.
After first round losses at the 2004 Athens Games and in
Beijing four years ago the 25-year-old is back again and will
become the first American fighter to compete in three Olympics.
Third time lucky?
"Not lucky, more this is my time to get the title," Warren
told Reuters on Thursday after a 90 minute training session at a
gymnasium in Leyton, a mile east of the Olympic Park.
"You can see how hard I'm working."
The diminutive fighter was a world champion at the weight in
2007 but his Olympic hopes have twice suffered some cruel luck.
In Athens he was given a tough draw and lost to China's
future Olympic champion Zou Shiming, while in Beijing four years
ago he lost after being misinformed through the bout that he was
ahead and only needed to hang on.
GOLDEN TARGET
With sweat dripping off his forehead as he wound down from
an exhausting session in a gym shared with the U.S. judo and
volleyball teams, Warren pulls no punches when discussing his
London ambitions.
"No less than a gold," he said as he removed his
eye-catching bright yellow boots.
"A lot of people say, 'Don't say what you are shooting for',
but it is my third time around, I don't want to settle for less,
every day is a gold medal match. Every day."
The extra pressure Warren puts on himself is because time is
ticking away on his Olympic dreams.
Despite his age, he is considered a veteran in amateur
boxing terms and he won't be around to make it four Olympics in
Rio de Janeiro.
"(I'm turning) professional. No matter what happens.
Professional. I have made my mark by being a three-times
Olympian, made history by being the first American to go three
times, it is my turn to get that slot."
Warren's decision is understandable with the huge financial
incentive a successful professional career can bring, especially
with a dwindling list of box office fighters in America.
FINANCIAL LURE
Team USA's executive director for boxing, Anthony
Bartkowski, told Reuters earlier he had hoped to retain most of
his fighters for the Games.
Next year will see the launch of the International Boxing
Association's (AIBA) Professional Boxing (APB), a tournament in
which boxers will receive regular salaries but will still be
allowed to compete in the 2016 Rio Games.
APB would mean boxers coming through the amateur ranks would
not have to turn their backs on the Olympic Games in their prime
by going down the established professional route, AIBA president
Wu Ching-Kuo has said.
Bartkowski hopes the financial lure of APB will help his
case for persuading some of his 12 fighters in London to return.
"I'd love to keep all of them but I know that is not
realistic but if we can get half of them, you know what, then
that is great," Bartkowski said as Warren went through some pad
work.
"It is up to that individual athlete and his group of
individuals who he consults with and says, 'Do I go pro or do I
stay amateur'."
"I hope that (AIBA ruling) does play a significant part and
does allow them to stay amateur and still allows them to try and
qualify for the next Olympic Games and gives them a good cushion
to be able to provide for their families."
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; editing by Ken Ferris)