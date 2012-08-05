Olympics-Boxing-Women boxing's day finally comes

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 After judging controversies marred
the first week of fights at the London's Games, boxing's
governing body will play its trump card on Sunday when they
allow women to compete on an Olympic stage for the first time.
The inclusion of women's boxing, rejected in the past
because of a limited global appeal that saw them only sanctioned
to fight in the 2012 host country 15 years ago, brings to an end
the last all-male sport at the summer games.
Competing in just three categories and with smaller fields
than their male counterparts, the women have had to wait over a
week to make their bow, watching on as two officials were sent
home and another referee suspended.
For one day at least, those controversies will be forgotten.
"It means a lot to me, we never really got our recognition.
I think that it's right, and that we're going to be able to
showcase the best of women's boxing," 17-year-old American
middleweight Claressa Shields told Reuters.
"We've got really good women here. When they see the best,
they're going to be like 'yeah, women can box'."
The International Boxing Association's (AIBA) president said
last week that he hopes more women will box at the Games in four
years time and that he would press the International Olympic
Committee (IOC) to increase its quota of competitors to allow it
to do so.
That is provided they perform well, AIBA president Wu
Ching-kuo said, something India's Mary Kom and Ireland's Katie
Taylor, sporting heroes in their countries who hold nine world
titles between them, fully intend doing.
Like Shields, Taylor and Kom have received byes into the
quarter-finals and have to wait until Monday to join the action,
leaving it to 24 fly, light and middleweight fighters to blaze
the trail on Sunday.
When North Korea's Hye Song Kim and Elena Savelyeva of
Russia take to the ring at 1230 GMT, the world will be watching.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Johnston; editing by Michael
Holden)