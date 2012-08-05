REFILE-WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Boxing-Cheers and tears as women make debut

(Fixes grammatical error in second para)
* Enthusiastic crowd give women warm welcome at Games
* AIBA chief says very proud day for Olympic movement
* Pioneering fighter Kom in tears as day finally comes
By Padraic Halpin
LONDON Women's finest boxers threw ferocious
punches in the ring and shed tears outside it as they brought an
end to the last all-male sport at the Olympics in front of a
packed crowd that quickly warmed to their presence.
Russia's Elena Savelyeva and North Korea's Kim Hye-song were
given a hearty welcome in London by an intrigued audience on
Sunday who eleven fights later rated the women as good as the
men, putting paid to their rejection in the past because of a
perceived lack of global interest.
After judging controversies marred the first week of fights
at the Games, there was nothing but sporting behaviour on show
on Sunday, from the families in the crowd who cheered, to the
fighters who hugged and kissed at the end of their bouts.
"It was pleasure to make history. It was an amazing thing to
do," said the victorious Savelyeva, who became a boxer after a
trainer at her self-defence class recommended she give it a try.
After throwing the first punch, the most anticipated of the
London Games so far, the Russian flyweight failed to land the
kind of devastating blow needed to energise a crowd noticeably
quieter at first than they had been for the men.
However, the muted response did not last long.
Venezuela's Karlha Magliocco, encouraging the fans to join
in, grabbed their attention a bout later. Then the arena was as
noisy as it has been so far at the Games when India's five-time
world champion Mary Kom entered the fray.
After winning a bout as fearsome as any of the men's fights
over the first eight days, Kom, one of the pioneers of women's
boxing, was close to tears as she left the ring. She could not
hold them back as she told reporters of her long battle to get
to that moment.
"I have been boxing for 12 years, I have been trying to play
in the Olympic Games," mother-of-two Kom said, wiping the tears
away.
"Today is very emotional, today is my twins' birthday, their
fifth birthday, and I can't celebrate their birthday but I am
fighting in the ring and winning, that will be a gift for them."
GREEN LIGHT
When women were given the green light to make their Olympic
debut three years ago, some still wondered whether they should
be competing at all.
Former British world light welterweight champion Amir Khan,
a silver medallist at the 2004 Olympics, bristled at the thought
of women getting knocked out while amateur boxing powerhouse
Cuba refuses to allow its females fight.
From former Olympic champions Lennox Lewis and Oscar De La
Hoya lending their support on twitter, to International Boxing
Association (AIBA) chief Wu Ching-kuo calling it "a proud day
for the Olympic movement", few doubted their worth on Sunday.
The fans were among them.
"Having never really watched women's boxing before, I found
it really enjoyable, really fast and entertaining," said David
Coleman, 30, who travelled from Sheffield in northern England
with his wife Emma and son Noah, 2, to watch the action.
"It's certainly as entertaining as the mens'."
AIBA wants to see more women box in the Games in 2016 and
while they are only competing in three weight classes compared
to the men's 10 this time, those who got their chance in London
agreed it was a major step in the right direction.
"There are many countries out there that still don't have
equality in their lives and i think it is very unfortunate and
sad," New Zealand's Alexis Pritchard told reporters after
winning her lightweight bout.
"I'm not sure this day will change that for certain
countries but I think it is an absolutely great day for women.
We have the right to be here and I'm proud to be representing
woman. It is a very special day."
(Additional reporting by Steve Keating and Patrick Johnston;
editing by Michael Holden)