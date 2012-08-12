WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Boxing-Joshua jubilation, more gold for Cuba

* Joshua roared on to gold by passionate crowd
* Cuban teenager Carrazana wins flyweight title
* Second Olympic gold for Ukraine's Lomachenko
* AIBA President praises women again
By Patrick Johnston and Padraic Halpin
LONDON, Aug 12 Briton Anthony Joshua brought the
house down with a huge final round to take the super-heavyweight
title and end the absorbing boxing action in fine style after
classy fighters from Cuba and Ukraine delivered more gold.
With Cuban teenager Robeisy Ramirez Carrazana impressing on
his way to the flyweight title and Ukraine's Vasyl Lomachenko
strolling to the lightweight gold, it was over to the big men of
the boxing ring for the final act of the tournament.
Poor defence left the Briton three points behind after two
rounds of his bout with Italian policeman Roberto Cammarelle,
but Joshua finally delivered some thumping shots of his own to
bring the passionate crowd to their feet as the noise hit fever
pitch.
After a pause, the judges gave the Briton the victory on
countback, much to the displeasure of the Italians who protested
the result to governing body AIBA, leaving the crowd waiting
nervously for 10 minutes before Joshua was confirmed the winner.
"I gave it my all in the third round, I never panicked and I
will keep on pushing until that last bell," Joshua told
reporters. "My legs and everything were killing me, sometimes I
wanted to stop but my mind was working and my arms were just
flying around."
Joshua was joined for photos by former professional
heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis and Britain's last Olympic
super-heavyweight champion Audley Harrison, who has endured a
tough career since leaving the amateur ranks.
NOT TEMPTED
The temptation of professional cash was of no interest to
the towering 22-year-old from London.
"To leave something as great as the GB set-up just because
of money would be a big mistake. I don't want to lose that just
because of a bit of money thrown in my face," said Joshua, who
only took up boxing after the Beijing Games four years ago.
Joshua's jubilation at claiming the 13th gold in the boxing
ring at the London Games was a memorable moment but did not
match the performances of the three women champions, which was
still drawing praise from the AIBA President Wu Ching-Kuo.
"The women's boxers have shown their best performances,
highly skilled, concentration and shown sincerity," Wu told
reporters before the last of the men's finals.
Attempting to match the women's crowd-pleasing style was
classy Cuban Carrazana, who won the flyweight gold with another
mature and impressive performance that belied his 18 years.
Carrazana soaked up the punishment from Mongolian challenger
Tugstsogt Nyambayar before firing off uppercuts and hooks from
all angles as his opponent struggled to match his speed.
The gold medal was Cuba's second of the London Games and
helped repair some of the damage to the reputation of the great
boxing nation after they returned from Beijing four years ago
without a title for the first time in two decades.
However, the Cubans, who have won 34 golds in the Olympic
ring, were disappointed with their tally in London.
"I am not completely happy because we had two world
champions who did not get a medal," coach Rolando Acebal.
"We've lost a lot of time looking for a good selection of
athletes. Boxing nowadays is very different from how it used to
be so we had to fight hard to get people into the Olympics."
PRIZED ASSETS
Ukraine do not seem to have that problem as they claimed
five boxing medals in London, although the old guard remain the
country's prized assets.
Lomachenko was a nailed on certainty for gold before the
London Games and the Ukrainian delivered as he followed up his
Beijing Games featherweight gold with the lightweight title.
The all-action 24-year-old had his South Korean challenger
Han Soon-chul beaten by the first round as he pummelled away en
route to a 19-9 victory that drew a hug and high praise from his
compatriot and professional heavyweight champion Vladimir
Klitschko at ringside.
"I would like to dedicate this win to my family and all the
friends who supported me and my trainer and idol," Lomanchenko
said of his father Anatoly whose face he has tattooed on his
abdomen.
Despite Lomanchenko and Carrazana catching the eye
throughout the two weeks of boxing in London, the award for
men's fighter of the Games went to welterweight gold medallist
Serik Sapiyev of Kazakhstan.
Sapiyev jabbed Britain's Freddy Evans out of their final
clash to take his country's first boxing gold of the Games.
(Additional reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Michael
Holden)