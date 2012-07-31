INTERVIEW-Olympics-Brazil says don't expect World Cup perfection

| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Brazil will not be the finished
article when it hosts the 2014 World Cup but the vast Latin
American country will cope with hundreds of thousands of
visitors to the tournament, its sports minister said on Tuesday.
In London for the Olympics, minister Aldo Rebelo said he was
talking to sponsors and local organisers to ensure that Brazil's
poor and indigenous people were not locked out of the World Cup
in a country that has won the tournament a record five times.
Brazil faces the daunting prospect of staging the biggest
two events in world sport within two years - with Rio de Janeiro
hosting the Olympics in 2016.
"We are going to do everything to ensure that the people who
are coming to the World Cup are going to have the guarantee of
security, of comfort of mobility within those 12 host cities,"
Rebelo, speaking through an interpreter, told Reuters.
"Some of the infrastructure will not be completely ready
because it is an ongoing process. We are continuing to build the
country," he added.
A report from Rebelo's ministry published in May said 41 of
101 projects linked to the World Cup had not left the drawing
board. That fuelled concerns about whether airports, roads and
other transit schemes would be able to cope with the crowds.
Rebelo said French company Accor was investing $2.5 billion
in building hotels in Brazil by 2015, adding there should be
room for all the fans from home and abroad wanting to get see
rooms in host cities.
Rebelo, a Communist who took office last year, said a recent
environment summit in Rio showed the city could cope with
large-scale events.
PLACES FOR THE POOR
Brazil, despite its emergence as an economic power, remains
a country where there is a vast gap between rich and poor.
Rebelo said it was vital that the country's diverse
population got access to World Cup matches, rather than tickets
being monopolised by the middle classes and corporate clients.
"I have already placed this issue, with the organisers, with
the sponsors, so that a suitable solution can be found so that
these people can indeed have access to the stadia," he said.
"In other words, the poorer parts of the population also
have to be participating in this big party. They cannot be
excluded from the banquet which the football World Cup is going
to be."
Rebelo dismissed criticism that some of the venues would
become white elephants once the tournament was over because they
are in cities without major teams to fill them.
"The stadia are not going to be used only for the World
Cup," he said. "Most of the new stadia being built are
multi-purpose so that the site will be used for other events."
He drew a parallel with Wembley, the home of the English
soccer team and venue for annual cup finals.
"In London, you have a very good example, the beautiful
Wembley Stadium that does not have that many football matches
during the year but makes its living out of events."
