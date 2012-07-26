INTERVIEW-Olympics-Learn from London but do it our way, says Brazil minister

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 The Rio de Janeiro's Olympics in
four years will be modelled on London 2012 more than Beijing but
will not really resemble either, the man whose brief includes
steering one of the most crucial phases of Brazil's development,
said on Thursday.
Minister for Sport Aldo Rebelo, attending the opening of an
exhibition at the Brazilian Embassy in London along with
President Dilma Rousseff, is a year into a role that includes
delivering the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics.
While accepting it is a gargantuan task, Rebelo, said
Brazil, like London, would not disappoint.
"These are two major challenges," he told Reuters, the day
before the eagerly-awaited opening ceremony of the London Games.
"We have attached a great deal of importance to both and we
have a tremendous respect for the challenges both projects throw
up. I can tell you that challenges of this type and grandeur
Brazil has faced in the past and it has risen to them."
London organisers, with former Olympic gold medallist
Sebastian Coe leading the way, enjoyed almost constant praise
from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as it took on the
9.3 billion pounds ($14.60 billion) project to deliver the 2012
Games.
Rebelo said London had raised the bar but he was confident
that once the baton is handed to Brazil on Aug. 12, Brazil would
prove itself equal to the task of staging the Olympics, two
years after hosting the World Cup.
"London is the best possible," he said.
"I think the London Olympics are going to be very well
organised and have excellent infrastructure and I think this can
help us in Brazil.
"Any games of this type and grandeur has standard practises
that are repeated and certain things that change.
"The tendency in Brazil will be to adopt the model of
London. We have also learned things from Beijing but I can tell
you that we have to remember the specific character of Brazil
and also of Rio de Janeiro."
Political scandals, which led to the resignation of former
Sports Minister Orlando Silva last year, and worries about the
pace of constructing the Rio project had caused the IOC concern.
A recent IOC progress coordination commission visit to Rio
praised organisers for making "great strides" but warned the
organising committee that the clock was ticking.
"The IOC is right to demand that construction is going at
the right pace," said Rebelo, saying he would be watching
closely how London deals with the issues of transportation and
communications during the Games.
"They have the guarantee that the works will be completed in
time for the Games."
However, Brazilian student Breno Ferreira, enjoying a
carnival atmosphere just down the street as the torch relay
passed Trafalgar Square offered a sobering reality check.
"Oh my God!" he said when asked if Rio would be as prepared
as London. "Everybody was talking about the transport here and
moaning but it's great compared to Rio.
"In London I can walk around with no fear but in Rio the
transport and security is not good. We must improve a lot."
Rebelo, a member of the Communist Party who served in former
president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's left wing government,
adopted the London 2012 mantra when insisting that hosting the
Games will be a force for good across society.
"It is important that we leave a legacy behind, a material
one, a social one and a spiritual legacy, values, these are not
material things," he said.
"We want Brazil to be seen as a country that balances
economic progress with social wellbeing. This will be a very
important message for the world."
A country where soccer is treated like a "pagan religion",
according to Rebelo, he hoped that in London over the next two
weeks and during the following four years, Brazil would un-tap
its potential in a wider range of sports.
"Doing well in London will be a big boost," he said.
"As well as building the infrastructure, we are going to
train our athletes so we can set our targets high in 2016,
perhaps not fourth position (like Britain) but certainly better
than what we got in Beijing and will get in London."
($1 = 0.6370 British pounds)
