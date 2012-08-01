Cyclist killed after collision with Olympic shuttle bus

LONDON Aug 1 A cyclist was killed after a collision with an Olympic shuttle bus in east London on Wednesday evening, Scotland Yard said.

The cyclist, a man believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Hackney, near the site of the Games.

Shuttle buses transport thousands of journalists covering the Games between the Olympic Park in Stratford and central London.

A police statement said the collision is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police's Traffic Investigation Unit. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Ken Ferris)