Cyclist killed after collision with Olympic shuttle bus

LONDON Aug 1 A cyclist was killed after a
collision with an Olympic shuttle bus in east London on
Wednesday evening, Scotland Yard said.
The cyclist, a man believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced
dead at the scene of the accident in Hackney, near the site of
the Games.
Shuttle buses transport thousands of journalists covering
the Games between the Olympic Park in Stratford and central
London.
A police statement said the collision is being investigated
by the Metropolitan Police's Traffic Investigation Unit.
