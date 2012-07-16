Olympics-Britain has largest team at London 2012

LONDON, July 16 Britain will have the largest
team at the London Olympics with 542 athletes competing across
all 26 sports, Team GB said on Monday.
The United States will have the second largest delegation
with 530 competitors ahead of Russia in third.
"To have the largest delegation of all 204 competing nations
at the London 2012 Olympic Games is a fantastic achievement and
something which I am immensely proud of," Team GB chef de
mission Andy Hunt said.
"It is the largest delegation for over a century, and the
biggest since London first hosted the Olympic Games in 1908."
The British team is smaller than their team at the 1908
Games when 676 athletes took part for the host nation.
