Olympics-Athletics head says 'Plastic Brits' will learn anthem

LONDON, June 6 Britain's foreign-born Olympic
athletes, dubbed 'Plastic Brits' by some in the media, will not
be lost for words when the national anthem is played at the
London Games.
Charles Van Commenee, the Dutch head coach of UK Athletics,
told British media he would make sure there was no repeat of a
controversy that erupted at the world indoor championships in
Istanbul in March.
Britain's U.S.-born captain Tiffany Porter faced repeated
questions at those championships about whether she knew the
words to the anthem. She said she did but declined to sing them.
"They know the words, or they will," Van Commenee said.
"I will ask the question. I'm not going to rehearse
everybody because we have 90 athletes but people that matter -
let's say the relevant ones, the ones on your (the media's)
radar."
Van Commenee said even if athletes did not need to sing
along to the anthem at a medal ceremony, it was important they
knew the words.
"It does (matter) because, if they don't, somebody will make
an issue of it," he said.
Other prominent foreign-born athletes with British
citizenship include world indoor triple jump champion Yamile
Aldama (Cuba) and 400m runner Michael Bingham (U.S.).
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ossian Shine)