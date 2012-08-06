Olympics-Britain abandons stiff upper lip for glory of Games

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 Royal hugs in public, quivering
lips on the podium and the deafening roar of the home crowd
urging on their athletes at the London Olympics shows 21st
century Britain has finally shed its reserved imperial-era
persona.
Regarded as a nation of restraint portrayed in TV dramas
such as "Downton Abbey", Britons - who often sniff at public
emotion as a foreign lapse of control - have wept, screamed for
their heroes and been overcome with Olympian emotion at the
triumphs and tragedies of sport.
Ever since the death of Princess Diana in a 1997 Paris car
crash, when Britons grieved en masse for the woman populist
former Prime Minister Tony Blair dubbed the "people's princess",
the stiff upper lip has been giving way to grins and trembles.
Now the nation which invented soccer, rugby, cricket, modern
field hockey has thrown its arms wide open to the Olympics in
the most public display of emotion in a decade and a half.
A thrilling weekend, during which Britain leaped to third on
the medals table with 16 golds behind China and the United
States, has fuelled a national wave of excitement at heroics on
the tennis court, around the cycling velodrome, on the water, at
the track and in the pool.
Scottish tennis player Andy Murray never really captured the
public imagination until his loss in the Wimbledon final to
Roger Federer last month. His post-match tears on court won the
hearts of the nation and his gold medal-winning grudge match
against Federer on Sunday turned sorrow to joy.
"The British public, I think their reaction to his defeat,
it surrounded him with so much love and admiration," Murray's
mother Judy told Reuters as her son waved to fans.
"GOING MAD"
The Union Jack flag, which once flew proudly over two-thirds
of the planet at the height of an empire now referred to by
Britons with polite embarrassment, is emblazoned on every form
of clothing from plastic bowler hats to fingernail polish.
Everywhere a fellow Briton such as 10,000 metre Olympic
champion Mo Farah, cycling gold medallist Victoria Pendleton or
tabloid "golden girl" heptathlete Jessica Ennis wins, the stands
erupt into a fluttering frenzy of howling red, white and blue.
Josh Boon and friend Sam Bennett, 20-year-old English
tradesmen who spent Sunday touring venues in skin-tight Union
Jack body suits, said the tight-lipped, buttoned down Britain
embodied in films such as David Lean's "Brief Encounter" means
nothing to their generation.
"I nearly cried when Mo Farah won," Boon told Reuters on the
way to catch the British women's volleyball team. "Everyone is
going mad (for the Olympics) and that reserved Britain is gone."
The ultimate arbiter of the public mood may be the monarchy.
The British royals have embraced the Olympic hoopla with a
gusto the likes of which the world has never seen before.
Queen Elizabeth kicked off the Games by starring in a James
Bond vignette at the opening ceremony.
Escorted by Bond, played by actor Daniel Craig, in a
helicopter gliding over a cheering London, the 86-year-old
sovereign was shown apparently leaping out with a Union Jack
parachute for an Olympic arrival to trump all others.
Her father George VI wore a formal military uniform when he
opened the last London Games in 1948.
"There was a lightness of touch about what the queen did at
the Olympics - it was absolutely right," said Simon Lewis, who
as the queen's Communications Secretary from 1998 to 2000 helped
to polish the monarch's reputation after Diana's death.
HAPPY HUGS
Since then the queen's grandchildren have grasped the
emotional baton, granddaughter Zara Phillips won an equestrian
silver and her cousins have graced the grandstands for some of
the nation's greatest sporting moments, with Prince William and
his photogenic young wife Kate snapped in a jubilant embrace
after cyclist Chris Hoy's gold medal win.
Britons are riding high at the moment, but the feel good
factor may be brief, Olympic historian Martin Polley said,
pointing to the short stretch of time between last spring's
euphoric royal wedding and summer riots in the capital.
"There is a lot of feel good now, but I don't know of any
evidence to suggest that such ephemeral moods last," the senior
lecturer in sport at Southampton University told Reuters.
For the moment though, Londoners on trains, buses and planes
who ordinarily avoid conversations on public transport have been
trading Olympic gossip like chummy neighbours at a garden party.
"Did you hear Ennis has just won gold in the heptathlon,"
was enough to bring smiles to faces and a small cheer on a late
train to Cambridge from London on Saturday.
A man dressed in sports gear made the rounds of a packed
Stratford Underground station at the Olympic Park hugging each
of the female police officers and a beefy bobby on crowd control
duty nearby shrugged and said:
"It's a party atmosphere, everyone is here to have fun."
After rescuing London organisers from a security dilemma,
British troops have turned into another ray of light at the
Games, smiling, helpful, doing conga lines at some events and
providing the kind of satisfying reassurance that if there is
any bother the Royal Marines are on hand.
The roar of the home crowd has been deafening at Dorney
Lake, where BBC rowing commentator Dan Topolski refers to them
as a vital part of every British crew. With 500 metres to go in
any of the 2000 metre races, the rowers have met a wall of noise
from flag-waving fans screaming their heads off.
Gold-medal winning rower Katherine Grainger hugged five-time
gold medallist Steve Redgrave the minute she came off the water
- one of the countless athletes who struggled to hold back tears
on the podium.
Out in the Olympic Park, volunteers in their garish uniforms
have been helpful, friendly, singing and laughing with the
thousands of visitors thronging the pathways, parks and venues.
Andrew "Gripper" Watson, working at the basketball arena,
said he had expected the nine hour shifts on his feet to be a
grind but each day the crowd has lifted him.
"Everyone has been so great, smiling, they're cock-a-hoop
just to be here," he told Reuters.
(Editing by Matt Falloon)