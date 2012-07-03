Olympics-UK to keep missiles near homes to protect Games

LONDON, July 3 Britain will deploy missile
defence systems in residential areas of London, including on the
roof of a block of apartments, to defend against an aircraft
attack on the Olympic Games, the government confirmed on
Tuesday.
The plan has angered people leaving nearby who have launched
legal action to block the move, which they say will endanger
lives due to the possibility of accidents and the prospect that
aircraft could be shot down over densely populated areas.
"This is the biggest sporting event in the world, and with
that comes the huge responsibility to deliver it safely and
securely," interior minister Theresa May said of the Olympic
Games, which begin on July 27.
The anti-aircraft missile systems - one large and mounted on
a trailer, the other handheld - will be deployed at six
locations around the Olympic Park in the east of the capital,
including on top of two residential buildings and in parkland.
The Stop the Olympic Missiles campaign says the plan will
turn the games into a "festival of the global security
industry", according to the group's website.
"The government is ignoring public opinion," said campaigner
Chris Nineham.
"The vast majority of people in east London do not want
these missiles. The government decision flies in the face of
good sense and our campaign will go on," he told Reuters.
Britain's defence ministry said it acknowledged that the
defence system would have "implications" for those on the
ground, but that missile deployment would be a "last resort
option" to minimise casualties and damage from an aerial attack.
