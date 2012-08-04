INTERVIEW-Olympics-Unhappy London firms need "long-term view"

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 4 London businesses who have
complained that trade is down because people are staying away
from traditional tourist venues because of the Olympics have
been told to look to the long-term benefits.
An official campaign encouraging people to avoid London
during the Games to enable traffic to run smoothly appears to
have succeeded beyond expectations.
Shops in central London and the West End area around Oxford
Street are now reporting empty aisles, restaurants are
complaining about vacant tables and theatres are saying tourists
are absent from auditoriums.
Many locals and tourists appear to have avoided the area, or
decided to shop in the new giant Westfield shopping centre at
the entrance to the Olympic Park in east London.
"I am well aware that there is some nervousness in the West
End, but you have to take a longer-term view of this," Britain's
Olympics minister Hugh Robertson told Reuters.
"And I just say gently, if London had been completely
congested and nobody had been able to move around that would
have been very bad for the London economy for quite some time to
come."
Organisers and transport officials were desperate to get
people off congested roads so Olympic officials, athletes and
VIPs could get to stadiums on time.
They encouraged people to work from home so the creaking
transport system could be freed up for sports fans.
But London tourist attractions have complained that visitor
numbers are down by up to 35 percent at the peak of their summer
high season, when schools are out and many people take their
vacations.
Mayor of London Boris Johnson, whose voice has boomed around
Underground train stations in a pre-recorded message telling
passengers to avoid hotspots during the Games, told Reuters this
week the picture was "patchy".
"There will be, and there are already significant benefits,
from hosting the Olympics but the trick is going to be to keep
up the momentum," he said.
His transport message was toned down mid-week, and instead
it had him exhorting people to enjoy all London had to offer.
Businesses doing well from the Olympics include the London
Underground, which recorded its highest daily number of journeys
on Thursday at 4.3 million, compared with 3.8 million for the
same period last year.
John Lewis, Britain's biggest department store
group, said its store at Westfield Stratford, which borders the
Olympic Park, saw sales double in the week to July 28.
SEAT POLICY
Organisers have also been criticised for blocks of empty
seats inside the stadiums despite an apparent insatiable
appetite for tickets among the British public.
The gaps have tended to be in accredited areas reserved for
members of national Olympic committees, sports federations,
athletes, the media and some sponsors.
The London Olympic organising committee (LOCOG) took action
in an attempt to free up some of these seats, and on Friday they
were rewarded with a 95 percent occupancy rate in accredited
areas.
"I think LOCOG have got this absolutely right," Robertson
told Reuters. "They have very sensibly tried to release more of
those seats in the early rounds to the general public."
The minister said he was opposed to a future shake-up of
accredited seating.
"Those photographs (of empty seats) were taken in the early
days of competition before the athletes had started getting
knocked out and filling them up and all the rest of it," he
said. "The moment a problem was identified LOCOG acted very
quickly."
(editing by Michael Holden)