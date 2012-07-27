Olympics-Canoeing-Traffic proves tricky for Belgian slalomist

LONDON, July 27 Belgian canoe slalomist Mathieu Doby is finding the obstacles on route to the venue trickier than those at the London Olympics white water centre north of the British capital.

"It's starting to get troublesome," Doby, who has been back and forth to the Lee Valley complex 16km away from the athletes village in east London, told reporters on Friday.

"It takes more than an hour every day to come and go back and the traffic is getting worse.

"On one day it was actually two hours and 15 minutes back and forth, so it was a bit long for us."

Doby, who will compete in the men's K1, said there had also been problems with the Olympic buses.

"It's not just the traffic. We are having trouble with the buses - some of them have broken down and some of them are not there. It's the only aspect that is negative," he added.