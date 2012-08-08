Olympics-Germany's Brendel wins gold in men's canoe sprint C1 1000m

LONDON, Aug 8 Germany's Sebastian Brendel won
the Olympic gold medal in the men's canoe sprint C1 1000m at the
2012 London Games on Wednesday.
Brendel finished with a time of 3:47.176 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Germany's seventh gold medal of the games.
Spain's David Cal Figueroa won the silver with a time of
3:48.053 and Canada's Mark Oldershaw won the bronze with a time
of 3:48.502.
Germany now have 29 medals at the games with Spain
collecting their seventh and Canada collecting their 13th.
Results Table:
1. Sebastian Brendel (Germany) 3 minutes 47.176 seconds
2. David Cal Figueroa (Spain) 3:48.053
3. Mark Oldershaw (Canada) 3:48.502
4. Vadim Menkov (Uzbekistan) 3:49.255
5. Mathieu Goubel (France) 3:50.758
6. Attila Vajda (Hungary) 3:50.926
7. Aliaksandr Zhukouski (Belarus) 3:51.166
8. Ilia Shtokalov (Russia) 3:51.535