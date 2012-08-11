Olympics-Canoeing-Ukraine's Cheban takes C1 200 sprint title

DORNEY, England Aug 11 Ukraine's Yuri Cheban
stormed to gold in the men's inaugural C1 200 at the London
Olympics on Saturday in a thrilling race before packed
grandstands on Dorney Lake.
The sprint over 200 metres is new to the Olympic programme
and designed to increase interest in the sport, with the
canoeists taking three strokes per second in an explosive fight
for the line.
Cheban, a bronze medallist from Beijing, flew off the start
and had half a length lead by 100 metres. Lithuania's Jevgenij
Shuklin took silver and Russia's Ivan Shtyl, the 2010 world
champion, took the bronze in what had been a very open event.
