Olympics-Canoeing-Oldershaw continues family tradition

DORNEY, England Aug 6 When Mark Oldershaw lines
up for his Olympic canoeing final on Wednesday he may well spare
a moment's thought for his grandfather Bert. And his dad Scott.
And uncles Dean and Reed too.
All have competed for Canada in the Olympic canoe regatta
and on Wednesday Mark Oldershaw will close out the circle when
he takes to the water, some 64 years after his grandfather Bert
raced at an earlier London Games in 1948.
"My dad and my uncles didn't make the final, my grandfather
is the only one that did," Oldershaw told reporters as his
father watched on, minutes after finishing second in his canoe
1,000 semi-final.
"So to do it back here in London where he started the whole
thing is pretty special for me.
"It feels good to get the name back in the final again. If I
can come top five, that would make everyone proud."
Grandfather Bert finished fifth in a 10,000 metre race held
just down the road at Henley-on-Thames in 1948.
The Oldershaw name is indelibly linked to canoeing in
Canada, both through the Olympic connection but also through
their involvement with the Burloak canoe club, which is also
home to Canada's most famous canoeist, Adam van Koeverden.
Van Koeverden, who is also competing in London, has the full
set of medals from the last two Olympic Games and is in the hunt
for gold in the men's 1,000 kayak single.
If he needs a boost, the childhood friend and training
partner will be able to call on the support from the many
Oldershaws who are milling around the course at Dorney Lake.
"My dad, who is my coach, is here. Two of my aunts, two of
my uncles, my mom and sister and a bunch of cousins," Oldershaw
replied when asked who had travelled to London to lend their
support.
"There is just such a special feeling around.
"It's not pressure at all, more a nice distraction. I can
enjoy that. No matter how I do, it's special. Once I'm done
racing, we'll do something special to celebrate."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)