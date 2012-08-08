版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 8日 星期三 17:39 BJT

Olympics-Norway's Larsen wins men's canoe sprint K1 1000m gold

LONDON, Aug 8 Norway's Eirik Veras Larsen won
the Olympic gold medal in the men's canoe sprint k1 1000m at the
2012 London Games on Wednesday.
    Larsen finished with a time of 3 minutes 26.462 seconds at
Eton Dorney in London to claim Norway's first gold medal of the
games.
    Canada's Adam Van Koeverden won the silver with a time of
3:27.170 and Germany's Max Hoff won the bronze with a time of
3:27.759.
    Norway now have three medals at the games with Canada
collecting their 12th and Germany collecting their 28th.
    
 Results Table
 
 1.  Eirik Veras Larsen (Norway)       3 minutes 26.462 seconds 
 2.  Adam Van Koeverden (Canada)       3:27.170                 
 3.  Max Hoff (Germany)                3:27.759                 
 4.  Rene Poulsen (Denmark)            3:29.483                 
 5.  Anders Gustafsson (Sweden)        3:29.919                 
 6.  Aleh Yurenia (Belarus)            3:32.396                 
 7.  Francisco Cubelos Sanchez (Spain) 3:32.521                 
 8.  Tim Brabants (Britain)            3:34.833

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐