Olympics-Men's canoe sprint K2 1000m Final A - results

LONDON, Aug 8 Hungary won the Olympic gold medal in
the men's canoe sprint K2 1000m on Wednesday.
Hungary finished with a time of 3:09.646 at Eton Dorney to
claim Hungary's sixth gold medal of the Games. Hungary now has
11 medals in total.
Results Table
1. Rudolf Dombi/Roland Kokeny (Hungary)
3 minutes .646 seconds
2. Fernando Pimenta/Emanuel Silva (Portugal) 3:09.699
3. Martin Hollstein/Andreas Ihle (Germany) 3:10.117
4. David Smith/Ken Wallace (Australia) 3:11.456
5. Markus Oscarsson/Henrik Nilsson (Sweden) 3:11.803
6. Ilya Medvedev/Anton Ryahov (Russia) 3:12.047
7. Darryl Fitzgerald/Steven Ferguson (New Zealand) 3:12.117
8. Peter Gelle/Erik Vlcek (Slovakia) 3:12.519