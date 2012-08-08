版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 8日 星期三 18:25 BJT

Olympics-Men's canoe sprint K2 1000m Final A - results

LONDON, Aug 8 Hungary won the Olympic gold medal in
the men's canoe sprint K2 1000m on Wednesday.
    Hungary finished with a time of 3:09.646 at Eton Dorney to
claim Hungary's sixth gold medal of the Games. Hungary now has 
11 medals in total.

Results Table
1.  Rudolf Dombi/Roland Kokeny (Hungary)  
                                          3 minutes .646 seconds
2.  Fernando Pimenta/Emanuel Silva (Portugal)           3:09.699
               
3.  Martin Hollstein/Andreas Ihle (Germany)             3:10.117
               
4.  David Smith/Ken Wallace (Australia)                 3:11.456
               
5.  Markus Oscarsson/Henrik Nilsson (Sweden)            3:11.803
               
6.  Ilya Medvedev/Anton Ryahov (Russia)                 3:12.047
               
7.  Darryl Fitzgerald/Steven Ferguson (New Zealand)     3:12.117
               
8.  Peter Gelle/Erik Vlcek (Slovakia)                   3:12.519

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐