Olympics-Canoeing-Russia destroy field to take men's C2 200

DORNEY, England Aug 11 Russia's Yury Postrigay
and Alexander Dyachenko blew away the field to take victory in
the men's C2 200 canoeing in a thrilling sprint for the line
before roaring crowds in the inaugural final at the Olympics on
Saturday.
Raman Piatrushenka and Vadzim Makhneu of Belarus took silver
and Britain's Liam Heath and Jon Schofield the bronze.
The sprint over 200 metres is new to the Olympic programme
and is designed to increase interest in the sport, with the
canoeists taking three strokes per second in an explosive fight
for the line.
The Russian pair had a good start but powered away from the
field in the middle 100 metres in the most comprehensive victory
of the day's racing on Dorney Lake. They thrust their paddles in
the air as they crossed the line and roared with delight.
