Olympics-Men's canoe sprint K2 200m Final A - results

LONDON, Aug 11 Russia won the Olympic gold medal in
the men's canoe sprint K2 200m at the 2012 London Games on
Saturday.
    Russia finished with a time of 33.507 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Russia's 16th gold medal of the games.
Belarus won the silver with a time of 34.266 and Britain won the
bronze with a time of 34.421.
    Russia now have 62 medals at the games with Belarus
collecting their 11th and Britain collecting their 58th.
Results Table
 
1.  Yury Postrigay/Alexander Dyachenko (Russia) 33.507 seconds 
2.  Raman Piatrushenka/Vadzim Makhneu (Belarus) 34.266         
3.  Liam Heath/Jon Schofield (Britain)          34.421         
4.  Arnaud Hybois/Sebastien Jouve (France)      35.012         
5.  Miguel Correa/Ruben Rezola (Argentina)      35.271         
6.  Jesse Phillips/Stephen Bird (Australia)     35.315         
7.  Ryan Cochrane/Hugues Fournel (Canada)       35.396         
8.  Ronald Rauhe/Jonas Ems (Germany)            35.405

