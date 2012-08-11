Olympics-Men's canoe sprint K2 200m Final A - results

LONDON, Aug 11 Russia won the Olympic gold medal in the men's canoe sprint K2 200m at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Russia finished with a time of 33.507 at Eton Dorney in London to claim Russia's 16th gold medal of the games. Belarus won the silver with a time of 34.266 and Britain won the bronze with a time of 34.421. Russia now have 62 medals at the games with Belarus collecting their 11th and Britain collecting their 58th. Results Table 1. Yury Postrigay/Alexander Dyachenko (Russia) 33.507 seconds 2. Raman Piatrushenka/Vadzim Makhneu (Belarus) 34.266 3. Liam Heath/Jon Schofield (Britain) 34.421 4. Arnaud Hybois/Sebastien Jouve (France) 35.012 5. Miguel Correa/Ruben Rezola (Argentina) 35.271 6. Jesse Phillips/Stephen Bird (Australia) 35.315 7. Ryan Cochrane/Hugues Fournel (Canada) 35.396 8. Ronald Rauhe/Jonas Ems (Germany) 35.405