Olympics-Men's canoe sprint K2 200m Final A - results

LONDON, Aug 11 Russia won the Olympic gold medal in
the men's canoe sprint K2 200m at the 2012 London Games on
Saturday.
Russia finished with a time of 33.507 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Russia's 16th gold medal of the games.
Belarus won the silver with a time of 34.266 and Britain won the
bronze with a time of 34.421.
Russia now have 62 medals at the games with Belarus
collecting their 11th and Britain collecting their 58th.
Results Table
1. Yury Postrigay/Alexander Dyachenko (Russia) 33.507 seconds
2. Raman Piatrushenka/Vadzim Makhneu (Belarus) 34.266
3. Liam Heath/Jon Schofield (Britain) 34.421
4. Arnaud Hybois/Sebastien Jouve (France) 35.012
5. Miguel Correa/Ruben Rezola (Argentina) 35.271
6. Jesse Phillips/Stephen Bird (Australia) 35.315
7. Ryan Cochrane/Hugues Fournel (Canada) 35.396
8. Ronald Rauhe/Jonas Ems (Germany) 35.405