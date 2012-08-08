UPDATE 1-Olympics-Canoeing-Norway's Larsen storms to K1 title

(Adds details)
DORNEY, England Aug 8 Norway's Eirik Veras
Larsen added 2012 Olympic gold to his 2004 title on Wednesday,
powering through Canada's Adam van Koeverden to win the kayak
single 1,000 in a thrilling start to the finals of the canoe
regatta.
Van Koeverden, the face of the summer Games for Canada and
the favourite for the title, powered off the start but faded in
the final 300 metres. He had been seeking to make amends for his
performance in Beijing when he finished eighth despite starting
as the favourite.
Van Koeverden took the silver on Dorney Lake to add to the
gold, silver and bronze medals he held from previous Games.
Germany's Max Hoff came in third for the bronze.
The race was the first final of the Olympic canoe regatta,
played out in front of packed stands at the course to the west
of London.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon; For all the
latest Olympic news go to here)