UPDATE 1-Olympics-Canoeing-Norway's Larsen storms to K1 title

DORNEY, England Aug 8 Norway's Eirik Veras Larsen added 2012 Olympic gold to his 2004 title on Wednesday, powering through Canada's Adam van Koeverden to win the kayak single 1,000 in a thrilling start to the finals of the canoe regatta.

Van Koeverden, the face of the summer Games for Canada and the favourite for the title, powered off the start but faded in the final 300 metres. He had been seeking to make amends for his performance in Beijing when he finished eighth despite starting as the favourite.

Van Koeverden took the silver on Dorney Lake to add to the gold, silver and bronze medals he held from previous Games. Germany's Max Hoff came in third for the bronze.

The race was the first final of the Olympic canoe regatta, played out in front of packed stands at the course to the west of London.