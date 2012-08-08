Olympics-Women's canoe sprint K4 500m final result

LONDON, Aug 8 Hungary won the Olympic gold medal in the women's canoe sprint kayak four 500m at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday. Hungary finished with a time of 1:30.827 at Eton Dorney in London to claim Hungary's sixth gold medal of the games. Germany won the silver with a time of 1:31.298 and Belarus won the bronze with a time of 1:31.400. Hungary now have 11 medals at the games with Germany collecting their 31st and Belarus collecting their ninth. Results Table 1. Hungary Gabriella Szabo/Danusia Kozak/Katalin Kovacs/Krizstina Zur 1 minute 30.827 seconds 2. Germany Carolin Leonhardt/Franziska Weber/Katrin Wagner-Augustin/Tina Dietze 1:31.298 3. Belarus Iryna Pamialova/Nadzeya Papok/Volha Khudzenka/Maryna Paltaran 1:31.400 4. Poland Marta Walczykiewicz/Aneta Konieczna/Karolina Naja/Beata Mikolajczyk 1:31.607 5. Britain Jessica Walker/Rachel Cawthorn/Angela Hannah/Louisa Sawers 1:33.055 6. Portugal Teresa Portela/Joana Vasconcelos/Beatriz Gomes/Helena Rodrigues 1:33.453 7. Russia Juliana Salakova/Vera Sobetova/Natalia Podolskaya/Yulia Kachalova 1:33.459 8. France Marie Delattre/Joanne Mayer/Sarah Guyot/Gabrielle Tuleu 1:35.299