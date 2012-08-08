Olympics-Women's canoe sprint K4 500m final result

LONDON, Aug 8 Hungary won the Olympic gold medal
in the women's canoe sprint kayak four 500m at the 2012 London
Games on Wednesday.
Hungary finished with a time of 1:30.827 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Hungary's sixth gold medal of the games.
Germany won the silver with a time of 1:31.298 and Belarus
won the bronze with a time of 1:31.400.
Hungary now have 11 medals at the games with Germany
collecting their 31st and Belarus collecting their ninth.
Results Table
1. Hungary
Gabriella Szabo/Danusia Kozak/Katalin Kovacs/Krizstina Zur
1 minute 30.827 seconds
2. Germany
Carolin Leonhardt/Franziska Weber/Katrin Wagner-Augustin/Tina
Dietze 1:31.298
3. Belarus
Iryna Pamialova/Nadzeya Papok/Volha Khudzenka/Maryna Paltaran
1:31.400
4. Poland
Marta Walczykiewicz/Aneta Konieczna/Karolina Naja/Beata
Mikolajczyk 1:31.607
5. Britain
Jessica Walker/Rachel Cawthorn/Angela Hannah/Louisa Sawers
1:33.055
6. Portugal
Teresa Portela/Joana Vasconcelos/Beatriz Gomes/Helena Rodrigues
1:33.453
7. Russia
Juliana Salakova/Vera Sobetova/Natalia Podolskaya/Yulia
Kachalova 1:33.459
8. France
Marie Delattre/Joanne Mayer/Sarah Guyot/Gabrielle Tuleu
1:35.299