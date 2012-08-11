Olympics-Canoeing-New Zealand take first women's canoe gold

DORNEY, England Aug 11 New Zealand's Lisa
Carrington stormed through the field to take victory in the
inaugural K1 200 on Dorney Lake on Saturday to add to her world
championship title and give her country its first women's
Olympic gold medal in sprint canoeing.
The result consigned Hungarian great Natasa Douchev-Janics
to a bronze medal after she won a silver earlier in the week.
She had been in the hunt for her fourth Olympic gold medal
overall.
The explosive sprint over 200 metres is new to the Olympic
programme and designed to increase interest in the sport, with
the canoeists taking three strokes per second in an explosive
fight for the line.
Ukraine's Inna Osypenko-Radomska, Olympic champion from 2008
over the 500-metre distance and silver medallist from earlier
this week, took another silver.
