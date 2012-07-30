版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 00:02 BJT

Olympics-Men's canoe slalom C2 heats Run 2 results

LONDON, July 30 Slovakia won Run 2 of the men's
Canoe slalom C2 heats with 98.60 points, qualifying for the next
round.

 Results Table
                                                 Run 1  Run 2
 Overall 
 1.  Klauss/Peche (France)                       96.98  151.03
96.98Q  
 2.  Pa. Hochschorner/Pe. Hochschorner (Slovakia)97.52   98.60  
97.52Q  
 3.  Hu M H/Shu J R (China)                     103.36   99.05 
99.05Q  
 4.  Baillie/Stott (Britain)                    100.44  102.79
100.44Q 
 5.  Szczepanski/Pochwala (Poland)              105.58  101.00
101.00Q 
 6.  Bozic/Taljat (Slovenia)                    102.82  101.08
101.08Q 
 7.  Florence/Hounslow (Britain)                108.23  101.08
101.08Q 
 8.  Volf/Stepanek (Czech Republic)             104.00  150.87
104.00Q 
 9.  Hradilek/Jezek (Czech Republic)            106.91     DNS
106.91Q
10. Maley/Jeffery (Australia)                   113.96  107.47
107.47Q 
11. Schroeder/F. Henze (Germany)                107.50  107.79
107.50  
12. Hurd/Larimer (U.S.)                         112.91  109.78
109.78   
13. Camporesi/Ferrari (Italy)                   120.64  111.55
111.55  
14. Kuznetsov/Larionov (Russia)                 112.36  155.59
112.36

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐