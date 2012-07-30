Olympics-Men's canoe slalom C2 heats Run 2 results

LONDON, July 30 Slovakia won Run 2 of the men's
Canoe slalom C2 heats with 98.60 points, qualifying for the next
round.
Results Table
Run 1 Run 2
Overall
1. Klauss/Peche (France) 96.98 151.03
96.98Q
2. Pa. Hochschorner/Pe. Hochschorner (Slovakia)97.52 98.60
97.52Q
3. Hu M H/Shu J R (China) 103.36 99.05
99.05Q
4. Baillie/Stott (Britain) 100.44 102.79
100.44Q
5. Szczepanski/Pochwala (Poland) 105.58 101.00
101.00Q
6. Bozic/Taljat (Slovenia) 102.82 101.08
101.08Q
7. Florence/Hounslow (Britain) 108.23 101.08
101.08Q
8. Volf/Stepanek (Czech Republic) 104.00 150.87
104.00Q
9. Hradilek/Jezek (Czech Republic) 106.91 DNS
106.91Q
10. Maley/Jeffery (Australia) 113.96 107.47
107.47Q
11. Schroeder/F. Henze (Germany) 107.50 107.79
107.50
12. Hurd/Larimer (U.S.) 112.91 109.78
109.78
13. Camporesi/Ferrari (Italy) 120.64 111.55
111.55
14. Kuznetsov/Larionov (Russia) 112.36 155.59
112.36