Olympics-Canoe slalom-Estanguet wins canoe single gold for France

WALTHAM CROSS, England, July 31 Frenchman Tony
Estanguet beat his old rival Michal Martikan to claim a third
Olympic gold medal in the canoe slalom single competition at the
Lee Valley White Water centre on Tuesday.
Estanguet, winner of the event in Sydney and Athens, sliced
through the choppy water of the tricky course, negotiating the
23 gates in style to stop the clock in 97.06 seconds.
Germany's Sideris Tasiadis was second after a storming
finish while Slovakian Martikan, who won his country's first
ever Olympic gold in Atlanta in 1996 and then topped the podium
four years ago in Beijing, took bronze in 98.31 seconds.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)