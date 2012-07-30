Olympics-Canoe slalom-Fearless Fox continues family tradition

| WALTHAM CROSS, England, July 30
WALTHAM CROSS, England, July 30 Upside down and
floundering in a raging torrent of white water Australian
Jessica Fox's chances of contending for a medal in the women's
canoe slalom looked to be drifting away on Monday before she
showed that paddling a kayak is in her DNA.
Her first run down the Lee Valley White Water course was, in
her own words, "a shocker" as she capsized for several seconds
and incurred a 50-second time penalty that left her wallowing in
18th place of the 21 starters.
Not for no reason, however, is the 19-year-old daughter of
multiple world champions tipped for the top.
She responded with a fearless second run down the 300 metres
of churning water to roar into contention for a medal at her
first Olympic Games and chance to emulate her mother.
"Was that a good learning experience?" proud father Robert,
a five-times world champion, asked his daughter after her second
run, offering a congratulatory hug to his drenched daughter.
Fox, whose mother Myriam competed in canoe slalom for
France, winning a bronze in Atlanta, ended the day with the
fourth fastest time of the 15 to progress, ahead of Czech
Stepanka Hilgertova, a six-times Olympian who beat her mother to
the gold medal in Atlanta.
"It was a tough afternoon, emotionally and physically, I had
a roll, I capsized, I had a 50-seconds penalty, everything that
could have gone wrong did go wrong and I was really under
pressure to pull it out in the second run," Fox, the world
junior champion, told Reuters.
"I was very nervous, this is the Olympics and I want to do
well. But I gave it my all in the second run and I was really
happy to be just one and half seconds down on the best time."
"KIND OF BORING"
On the face of it, Fox was born to paddle.
Dad Robert competed for Britain at the 1992 Games, and her
mother, formerly Myriam Jerusalmi, who is now her coach, won two
world titles as well as the Olympic bronze.
After she was born in Marseille, France, the family moved to
Penrith in New South Wales in 1998 when her father was
head-hunted to head the Australia canoe slalom programme.
Yet she admits she did not like it at first.
"I preferred swimming until I was 12 to be honest," she
said. "I never enjoyed kayaking until I got on the white water
and started making friends. It got kind of boring at times
because it's what you did with your parents.
"But now it's a passion."
As Fox spoke to reporters, Hilgertova, now in her 40s,
strolled past, a wry smile on her face as she watched the
offspring of one of her former rivals chat away.
"I've raced against her for two years now," she said. "The
first time it was like 'Oh you're the young Fox coming through',
but now we are just tough competitors. She is a double Olympic
champions and knows how to perform when it matters."
The irony was not lost on mum Myriam, who admitted it had
been stressful watching her daughter struggling.
"I was stressed in between the runs, she was the only one to
capsize, but she managed extremely well," she said.
"She handled the pressure and whatever happens now she has
learnt a very good lesson. When I saw her between the legs she
was very mature and knew she could do it.
"She is a great competitor."
Asked about her rivalry with Hilgertova, she said.
"Jess has known the name Stepanka since she was born," she
said. "Stepanka used to see Jess when she was a baby, now she's
racing her so maybe that's a little strange for her."
But can her daughter get the better of her?
"I think she's very young to be here and that would be a big
step, but we're just happy she's here."
(Editing by Alison Williams)