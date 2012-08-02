UPDATE 2-Olympics-Canoe slalom-Gold is music to Fer's ears

(Writes through with quotes)
By Martyn Herman
WALTHAM CROSS England Aug 2 Frenchwoman Emilie
Fer put on her headphones, pumped up the volume and danced, then
went and won Olympic gold on Thursday.
The canoe slalomist stormed to victory in the women's kayak
single at the Lee Valley White Water Centre, finally putting to
bed the suspicion that she lacked the mental fortitude to go
with her obvious talent for paddling.
"Between the semi-final and the final I put my iPhone very
loud and I danced," said the 29-year-old who is coached by her
long-term boyfriend Sylvain Curinier.
It worked a treat as she produced a superb final run to beat
Australia's world junior champion Jessica Fox to gold by 0.36
seconds, completing a fabulous 48 hours for France at the Lee
Valley complex situated just north of London after Tony
Estanguet claimed a third Olympic C1 gold medal on Tuesday.
Spain's Maialen Chourraut finished third.
In Beijing, Fer was one of the favourites to take gold but
managed seventh place.
Until Thursday the daughter of former French champion Gaelle
Madrange had never won a major international individual honour
with fourth at last year's world championships in Slovakia her
most notable achievement.
Curinier showed faith in her as many questioned whether she
had the mental strength to win one of the sport's major prizes.
"People have always said she didn't have the mentality but I
always believed that it wasn't true. I always believed she was
foundering for other reasons", he told Reuters.
Asked what had turned her into an Olympic champion she said
she had taken a good look at herself.
"After Beijing, I knew I had to dig deep into my spirit,"
she told reporters, adding she had worked with a sports
psychologist. "I learned a lot of new things that I'm now using
when I compete."
"I've still had lots of ups and downs. But the ups were
telling me that one day I would be able to achieve great things.
And when I got downs, I was really well prepared.
"I've learned, that when I'm competing, I have to control my
emotions and be cold, which is a bit strange because I'm not
like that in my daily life. I discovered myself."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Nigel Hunt)