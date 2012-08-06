Olympics-Canoeing-New Zealand's Fouhy explodes one last time

DORNEY, England Aug 6 New Zealand's outspoken
kayaker Ben Fouhy ended his career with one final explosion on
Monday, a foul-mouthed rant aimed at his country and its
canoeing system after he crashed out of the London 2012 Games.
Known almost as much for his ability to pick a fight as his
kayaking prowess, Fouhy castigated the Sport New Zealand body
for what he described as a lack of support coming into the
Games.
"It stings a little, finishing your career like this but I
held a world record for five years and I've been a world
champion," he told reporters after coming sixth out of eight in
the men's 1,000 metre kayak single semi-final, more than four
seconds behind the winner.
"You have a lot of detractors out there who like to kick you
when you're down, but that's New Zealand for you. When I won the
world title I'd spent all my savings and I was 10 grand in debt.
They don't seem to mind that when you're winning but when you're
not winning, all of a sudden you're a moaner."
World champion in 2003, the 33-year-old won a silver medal
in Athens and finished fourth in Beijing, but his career has
been marked by clashes with sporting bodies over a range of
issues from funding, coaching and the level of control he has
over his own career.
He has quit twice before.
"They don't want to know when the chips are down," he said.
"You get used as a political pawn."
