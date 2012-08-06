Olympics-Canoeing-Wiser Van Koeverden ready to banish demons

| DORNEY, England
DORNEY, England Aug 6 Fresh off the water from
an imperious display in his semi-final, Canada's Adam van
Koeverden recalled the years of racing that have got him to
where he is now, ready to face his demons in an event that
brought him down four years ago.
The intense 30-year-old will contest the final of the men's
blue-riband kayak with the weight of his country's expectations
on his shoulders, seeking to atone for his performance in
Beijing when he finished an inexplicable eighth.
Such was his sense of loss then that the part-time
motivational speaker and 2008 Canadian flag bearer felt the need
to apologise to the nation for letting them down.
Standing next to Britain's Tim Brabants on Monday, his
long-time adversary who took the gold in Beijing, Van Koeverden
reminded himself and the world's press of the years of racing he
has endured and the friendships forged in his bid for another
Olympic title.
"Tim and I have been racing together since 2000, 2001," he
said. "And I remember in the World Cup in 2001 in Paris, I was
19, he was 24 and had an Olympic bronze medal around his neck
already. I came off the water feeling pretty stoked that I'd
finished seventh or something and he'd won and he'd just said
congrats on making the final.
"I realised then that making the final is a big deal at that
stage in my career, it was a really big deal for me and to have
that degree of camaraderie 11, 12 years later is pretty cool."
For the last two Summer Games, the muscular kayaker has been
the face of his country's Olympic Games.
With a gold and bronze medal from Athens in 2004, Van
Koeverden started the final on Lake Shunyi as the joint
favourite alongside Brabants for the 1,000 metre title. Despite
shining in earlier rounds he was left standing as the field
powered away, leaving him to come in eighth.
He told Reuters in an interview in June that the events in
Beijing, where he also won a silver medal in the shorter 500
metre sprint, were behind him.
"There were lots of expectations on me and I had a lot of
pressure on myself," he said, after racing in his trademark
sunglasses and cap worn back to front.
"I don't look back four years. I'm not looking back to see
what I did wrong when I was 26."
Having backed off to conserve his energies in the heat, Van
Koeverden surged to victory on Dorney Lake on the first day of
the Olympic canoeing competition in the semi-final.
Asked if he would need the performance of his life to win
the gold in the 1,000 final, he replied: "I hope so. I've had a
few other performances of my life. I'm putting a lot of pressure
on myself, I just want to race fast."
The Canadian will contest the final on Wednesday where he
will likely face Germany's Max Hoff as his closest challenger.
Brabants scraped into the final, less than five hundredths of a
second ahead of the next finisher.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)