PROFILE-Olympics-Van Koeverden forgets past to focus on future

| June 25
June 25 With the London Olympics beckoning, Adam
Van Koeverden is all business. The Canadian kayaker takes his
sport seriously and already has his game face on.
With an Olympic resume that already includes a complete set
of medals, gold (K-1 500 metre) and bronze (K-1 1,000m) from the
2004 Athens Summer Games and a silver (K-1 1,000) in Beijing,
Van Koeverden heads to London with just one chance but plenty of
expectations to add to his collection.
For the past two Summer Games, the muscular kayaker, who
looks as if he was chiseled out of granite, has been the face of
his country's Olympic effort, proudly leading the team into a
sweltering Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing after carrying the
Maple Leaf at the closing ceremonies in Athens four years
earlier.
He has also borne the expectations of a nation, a
sometimes-heavy burden that has not always rested easily on his
massive shoulders.
CANADA'S BEST BET
Pegged as Canada's best bet for gold in Beijing, Van
Koeverden failed to win a medal in the K-1 1,000 finishing a
well-beaten eighth.
Humbled by his defeat, he later apologised to the entire
country but has now consigned the experience to history.
"That's redundant. I had my ups and downs in Beijing but I
also won a silver medal (K-1 500) which is something people like
to forget when they talk about my disappointing results in
Beijing," he told Reuters.
"There were lots of expectations on me and I had a lot of
pressure on myself. I don't look back four years. I'm not
looking back to see what I did wrong when I was 26.
"I am finished answering questions about Beijing because it
was four years ago."
After winning two medals in Athens, greater things were
expected of Van Koeverden in Beijing where the form book
suggested he was the paddler to beat.
He came into the Games undefeated in 2007, world champion in
the K-1 500 and silver medalist in the 1,000, his meticulous
preparation ready to pay off in more Olympic gold until the
final when the field blew past him as if he had dropped anchor.
CONTEST ONE EVENT
Since then Van Koeverden has logged close to 20,000
kilometres in training and competed in dozens of races insisting
there is nothing to be taken from the experience in Beijing that
will help him in London, where he will contest only one event
the K-1 1,000 with the 500 dropped from the Olympic program.
"Every athlete is different and I'm a different athlete than
I was four years ago and I'll be a different athlete, if I still
am an athlete, in four years from now," said Van Koeverden.
"I've raced three world championships and 12 World Cups
since then.
"I raced when I was 27, 28, 29 and now I'm 30 so no I'm not
looking back four years, I'm looking back at my last World Cup
to see what I need to iron out."
Kayaking may not fire up Canadian passions the same way
hockey can or hold the special status of a national sport like
baggataway (lacrosse) but it is woven into the country's fabric
and history.
It was the voyageurs blazing a trail not on land but across
the thousands of lakes that helped open up the New World and
paddlers, be it rowing, canoeing or kayaking are Olympic events
Canadians have come to expect medals in.
Van Koeverden embraces that spiritual connection retreating
between events to his Fortress of Solitude, a small cabin
without electricity or running water in Algonquin Park in
northern Ontario where he reconnects with paddling's roots while
putting himself through gladiatorial-type training sessions.
"I don't do yoga or go to church so I guess my spiritual
moments are all in Algonquin Park," said Van Koeverden. "It's a
good opportunity to relax and still do my job and do it in an
environment that is cleansing in a way.
"I was there on the weekend and paddled, just a nice
refresher sort of a reminder why I love this sport so much."
(Editing by Julian Linden)